SPECIAL EVENTS
FIRST FRIDAY COMPLINE
Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.
FIRST FRIDAY ORGAN SERIES
First Friday “Organic Reflections” series of 30-minute organ concerts on the church’s vintage 1958 analog Allen organ continues with a performance by Larry Hershey. Fri. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Free. First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange St. firstreformedlancaster.org.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Steven Courtney Band, Fri. 9 p.m.; Gary Brown and Bushmaster. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; Wild Llama, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Flux Capacitor, Fri. 7 p.m.; NBD Fest 2019, Sat. 2 p.m. $25-$50; personic, Sat. 7 p.m.; Popeye (of Farside) & Jeff (of Gameface) & Nathan (of boysetsfire), Sun. 7 p.m.; Titus Andronicus, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Rooster Stone, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Little Buddy, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Ric Iannone, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FIRESIDE TAVERN
Vic Raoliji, Fri. 8:30-11:30 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
John Brubaker, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Street, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
D.C. & Co., Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Nate Myers and the Aces, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Dillweed, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
AMFM, Fri. 10 p.m.; Swing Street, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Southbound 66, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Mark Lentz, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
C.J. Filak hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10; Cavern Club, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Mark Lent, Wed. 7-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
The Higgs, tonight at 8; An Evening with Bjorn and Francois, Fri. 8 p.m.; Jouwala Collective, Center City Drive, Fri. 8 p.m.; Bohemian Groove, Fri. 10 p.m.; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 p.m.; Oktoberfest with music by Cody McSherry, Sat. 4 p.m.; Hanna Read, Jordan Rast, Sat. 8 p.m.; Kirk Quinn Band, Ursula Ricks Project, Sat. 8 p.m.; Mark and Jordan Rast bluegrass session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Oktoberfest, Sun. 4 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Rockaoke, Tues. 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Eric Rocco, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
CABARETS
WARE CENTER CLUB 42 CABARET SERIES
Performance titled “How Glad I Am - Remembering Nancy Wilson’’ by Amy Banks. Sat. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $25 including beverage service. Small plates extra. The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Towson Steele Solution. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
COLLEGE CONCERTS
MU WIND BAND CONCERT
The Tell School of Music Wind Band Ensemble will present its concert, “Images of Autumn.’’ Sun. 2:30 p.m. $10. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 871-7018. artsmu.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
CHANTICLEER
Grammy Award-winning male chorus performs. Wed. 7:30 p.m. $25. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 871-7018. artsmu.com.
DISTURBED
Rock band in concert. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. Giant Center, Hershey, 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000. hersheyentertainment.com.
GAP MALE CHORUS CONCERT SERIES
Series of performances of hymns, Southern Gospel, spirituals and more. Sun. 7 p.m. Offering. Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland.
LITITZ MORAVIAN COLLEGIUM
Performance of music by Mozart, Beethoven and others by this new, yet historical chamber choir, along with the Lititz Moravian Senior Choir and the Millersville University Chorale. Free public lecture, “Moravian Music of a Particular Time and Place: The Lititz Anthems of Johannes Herbst,” precedes first concert at 2:30 p.m. Concerts, Sat. at 4 and 7 p.m. $15 adults, $5 students with ID. (Cash only at door.) Fellowship Hall of the Brothers’ House, Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz. lititzmoravian.org.
REINHOLDS BLUEGRASS SERIES
Farm Country Shindig opens its bluegrass series with a performance by Nothin’ Fancy. Sat. Doors at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Food available. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-17, free for children 12 and under. Reinholds Fire Company banquet hall, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds. 610-573-0797. facebook.com/FarmCountryShindig/.
“THEN SINGS MY SOUL”
LeeP Productions presents “Then Sings My Soul: Beloved Hymns & Songs Inspired by the Ministry of Billy Graham.” The concert takes place at a variety of locations in and out of the county through Dec. 1. In Lancaster this week: Sun. 3 p.m. Offering. Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road. thensingsmysoulpa.org.
TRUST PERFORMING ARTS CONCERT SERIES
Season opens with a cross genre performance by the duo of Mike Block and Sandeep Das. Tonight at 7:30. $25. Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. 717-560-8241. lancastertrust.com.
UNSPOKEN
Christian band brings its Reason Tour to town, with guests stars Go Dim and Caitie Hurst. Sat. 7 p.m. $15-$25. Landis Hall at the Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. thejunctioncenter.com.
VINCE GILL
Country singer in concert. Wed. 7:30 p.m. $89, $99. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.