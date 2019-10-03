EL Music calendar logo
SPECIAL EVENTS

FIRST FRIDAY COMPLINE

Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.

FIRST FRIDAY ORGAN SERIES

First Friday “Organic Reflections” series of 30-minute organ concerts on the church’s vintage 1958 analog Allen organ continues with a performance by Larry Hershey. Fri. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Free. First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange St. firstreformedlancaster.org.


BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS

551 WEST

Steven Courtney Band, Fri. 9 p.m.; Gary Brown and Bushmaster. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.

AMERICAN BAR & GRILL

Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.

AMVETS POST 19

Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; Wild Llama, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.

THE BRASSERIE

Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.

CHAMELEON CLUB

Flux Capacitor, Fri. 7 p.m.; NBD Fest 2019, Sat. 2 p.m. $25-$50; personic, Sat. 7 p.m.; Popeye (of Farside) & Jeff (of Gameface) & Nathan (of boysetsfire), Sun. 7 p.m.; Titus Andronicus, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.

CHANCEY’S PUB

Rooster Stone, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.

COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB

Little Buddy, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.

EDEN RESORT & SUITES

Ric Iannone, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.

FIRESIDE TAVERN

Vic Raoliji, Fri. 8:30-11:30 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.

HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT

Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.

LOG CABIN

John Brubaker, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Street, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.

MARION COURT ROOM

D.C. & Co., Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.

McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Nate Myers and the Aces, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Dillweed, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.

THE PRESSROOM

AMFM, Fri. 10 p.m.; Swing Street, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.

RED PIN BAR & GRILL

Southbound 66, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.

SHANK’S TAVERN

Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Mark Lentz, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.

STONER GRILLE

C.J. Filak hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10; Cavern Club, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Mark Lent, Wed. 7-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.

TELLUS360

The Higgs, tonight at 8; An Evening with Bjorn and Francois, Fri. 8 p.m.; Jouwala Collective, Center City Drive, Fri. 8 p.m.; Bohemian Groove, Fri. 10 p.m.; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 p.m.; Oktoberfest with music by Cody McSherry, Sat. 4 p.m.; Hanna Read, Jordan Rast, Sat. 8 p.m.; Kirk Quinn Band, Ursula Ricks Project, Sat. 8 p.m.; Mark and Jordan Rast bluegrass session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Oktoberfest, Sun. 4 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Rockaoke, Tues. 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.

THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW

Eric Rocco, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.


CABARETS

WARE CENTER CLUB 42 CABARET SERIES

Performance titled “How Glad I Am - Remembering Nancy Wilson’’ by Amy Banks. Sat. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $25 including beverage service. Small plates extra. The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.


CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES

EMMAUS ROAD CAFE

Towson Steele Solution. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.


COLLEGE CONCERTS

MU WIND BAND CONCERT

The Tell School of Music Wind Band Ensemble will present its concert, “Images of Autumn.’’ Sun. 2:30 p.m. $10. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 871-7018. artsmu.com.


CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES

CHANTICLEER

Grammy Award-winning male chorus performs. Wed. 7:30 p.m. $25. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 871-7018. artsmu.com.

DISTURBED

Rock band in concert. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. Giant Center, Hershey, 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000. hersheyentertainment.com.

GAP MALE CHORUS CONCERT SERIES

Series of performances of hymns, Southern Gospel, spirituals and more. Sun. 7 p.m. Offering. Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland.

LITITZ MORAVIAN COLLEGIUM

Performance of music by Mozart, Beethoven and others by this new, yet historical chamber choir, along with the Lititz Moravian Senior Choir and the Millersville University Chorale. Free public lecture, “Moravian Music of a Particular Time and Place: The Lititz Anthems of Johannes Herbst,” precedes first concert at 2:30 p.m. Concerts, Sat. at 4 and 7 p.m. $15 adults, $5 students with ID. (Cash only at door.) Fellowship Hall of the Brothers’ House, Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz. lititzmoravian.org.

REINHOLDS BLUEGRASS SERIES

Farm Country Shindig opens its bluegrass series with a performance by Nothin’ Fancy. Sat. Doors at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Food available. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-17, free for children 12 and under. Reinholds Fire Company banquet hall, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds. 610-573-0797. facebook.com/FarmCountryShindig/.

“THEN SINGS MY SOUL”

LeeP Productions presents “Then Sings My Soul: Beloved Hymns & Songs Inspired by the Ministry of Billy Graham.” The concert takes place at a variety of locations in and out of the county through Dec. 1. In Lancaster this week: Sun. 3 p.m. Offering. Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road. thensingsmysoulpa.org.

TRUST PERFORMING ARTS CONCERT SERIES

Season opens with a cross genre performance by the duo of Mike Block and Sandeep Das. Tonight at 7:30. $25. Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. 717-560-8241. lancastertrust.com.

UNSPOKEN

Christian band brings its Reason Tour to town, with guests stars Go Dim and Caitie Hurst. Sat. 7 p.m. $15-$25. Landis Hall at the Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. thejunctioncenter.com.

VINCE GILL

Country singer in concert. Wed. 7:30 p.m. $89, $99. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.