BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Good Stew, Fri. 9 p.m.; Usual Suspects, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Almost Famous, Halloween Party, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Sink In, Fri. 5:30 p.m.; Pentagram, Fri. 7 p.m.; Tool tribute band, Schism, Sat. 6 p.m.; The Danger of Falling, Sun. 6 p.m.; Oceana, Mon. 5:30 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
On Stride, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
The Picaros, Sat. 7-9 p.m 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Mark DeRose, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn,Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FIRESIDE TAVERN
Justin Angelo, Fri. 8:30-11:30 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Matt Miskie, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Street, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Sarah & Layne, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Red Eye, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Annual Halloween Review with Kelly Buchanan, Sat. 8:30 p.m.; Justin Angelo, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Tuck & Friends, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Party of Five, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight; Screamin’ Daisys,, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with The Picaros, tonight at 8; Midnight Moonlight, Fri. 8 p.m.; Nightmare on Front Street Costume Ball, Sat. 6 p.m. (music by Little Buddy Blues from 7-10 p.m.); acoustic open mic with Mark Lentz, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
John Brown Band hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10; Ghost Light Radio Show, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Mad Hatters, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TAJ MAHAL
Mountainsong, Fri. 6-9 p.m. 2080 Bennett Ave., 717-295-1434. tajlancaster.com.
TELLUS360
WXPN presents: David Wax Museum, tonight at 8; Happy Hour with the Paul Colombo Trio, Fri. 6 p.m.; Catullus, Humandala, Fri. 8 p.m.; Whiskey Before Breakfast Irish session, Sat. 2 p.m. Oktoberfest festivities with County Mingya, Sat. 4 p.m.; Telloween 2019, Sat. 7 p.m.; Irish session with Dave Perick, Sun. 2p.m.; Oktoberfest festivities with The Happy Wanderers, Sun. 4 p.m.; Swing to Blues, Sun. 6:30 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Electric Musicians Jam Session, Tues. 7 p.m.; Cake Night Halloween Edition, Wed. 6:30 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Matt Hostetter, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Suzi Brown, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Jimmy the Whale, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Dez Childs. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS
Group brings its “Just Trust’’ tour to town. Expect some mischief. Tonight at 7:30. Tickets start at $47.85. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
GHOST
Grammy Award-winning Swedish rock band in a theatrical arena experience. Patron costumes are limited by arena rules. See website for details. Tonight at 7:30. Tickets start at $29.50. Giant Center, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
LANCASTER SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
The symphony’s 57th annual Composer’s Award concert features this year’s winner, American composer Dan Forrest. Sat. 3 and 8 p.m. $27.50-$63.50. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-291-4420. lancastersymphony.org.
TRUST PERFORMING ARTS CONCERT SERIES
Season continues with a performance by the Pennsylvania Piano Quartet. Fri. 7:30 p.m.. $25 adults, $10 students. Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. 717-560-8241. lancastertrust.com.
WESTMINSTER MUSIC CONCERT SERIES
Series continues with “A Night of Chamber Music’’ featuring Domenic Salemi, violin; Richard Amoroso, cello; and Asaki Nakagawa, piano. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, 717-569-2151. westpca.com.
ZION MUSIK CONCERT SERIES
Music series continues with a performance by the 42-member Susquehanna University Choir. Sun. 4 p.m. Offering. Zion Lutheran Church, Brandt Blvd. and Cooper Ave., Landisville. 717-898-2911. zionhempfield.net.