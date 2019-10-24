SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
“Robert A. Nelson: Lost Animal History,’’ plus “20-21,’’ a group exhibit by artists new to the gallery. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by painter Frank Morone. Cont. through Oct. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-509-5490. landishomes.org.
DISCOVER LANCASTER VISITORS CENTER GALLERY
Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including G. Robert Wagner, Christiane David, Josh Gingerich, Kevin Lehman, Riehl's Quilts & Crafts, and Zum Anker Alley Shoppes. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 501 Greenfield Road, 717-299-8901. discoverlancaster.com.
ECKERT ART GALLERY
“Diasporic Musing,’’ exhibit of ceramic artwork by African American artists Sharif Bey, Michael Clemmons, Mary Hakim Martin and Paul Andrew Wandless. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Reg. hours: Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-3304, 717-871-4633. mville.us/eckertgallery.
THE FRAMERY, ETC.
“Ink and Paper: Portraits and Anatomy,’’ exhibit of works by Jason Allen Berlet and Bryan Bowman. Cont. through Oct. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 1912 Fruitville Pike, 717-569-3773. theframeryetc.net.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
“Cathedral of Trees,” a new collection of paintings and drawings by Freiman Stoltzfus. Cont. through Nov. 30. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
THE GALLERY AT GARTH
Exhibit by Julie Yontz Rupp and Tom Newman. Cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 22 S. Second St., Columbia, 717-847-1718. garthart.co.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Looking Closer,” nature paintings by Steph Holmes. Cont. through Dec. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
HESS GALLERY
“Womenfolk - Gene Ann Behrens.’’ Cont. through Dec. 13. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Zug Memorial Hall, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1212. etown.edu.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
KEVIN LEHMAN’S POTTERY
2019 Strictly Functional Pottery National exhibit presented by Market House Craft Center. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Free. 560 S. Prince St., 717-509-7547. strictlyfunctionalpottery.net.
LANCASTER CITY VISITOR CENTER GALLERY
“Abstracting the Present,’’ a curated collection of works from local and regional artists. Exhibit cont. through Oct. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (First and third Fridays until 8 p.m.) 38 Penn Square, 717-517-5718.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
“Wild and Woolly,’’ membership show features depictions of animals in a variety of media. Cont. through Nov. 14. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Color-Text-Conversations,’’ by Blake Albright and Tanis Garber-Shaw. Exhibit cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LEFFLER CHAPEL AND PERFORMANCE CENTER
Elizabethtown College anatomy and physiology students present artwork that combines bodily systems and fine art. Cont. through Dec. 15. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown. etown.edu.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Yin and Yang — Watercolor Loose and Tight,’ featuring the paintings of Tim Harleroad and Jim Hamrick. Cont. through Nov. 21. Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 595 Granite Run Drive, 717-560-6441. mtpl.info.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
Exhibit of works by the late Lewis Lanza Rudolph. Cont. through Nov. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Earth Requiem,’’ 10th anniversary exhibit featuring the works of 21 artists and musicians. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 27. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
“Art & You” featuring the work of Antonius-Tín Bui and Cupid Ojala. Cont. through Nov. 17. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“A Year in the Life” by Steve Wilson; “The Middle’’ by Teresa Haag. Highlight artist: Kim Smith; emerging artist: Kelly Micca. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
SYKES GALLERY
“Cowboys and Carpenters,’’ mixed media works and installations that focus on species disintegration and extinction, by Sutton Demlong and Alex Schechter. Exhibit continues through Jan. 29. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Breidenstine Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7249. millersville.edu.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Exhibit of paintings by Craig Andrews. Cont. through Oct. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
THE WARE CENTER
“An Eternal Essence: A Requiem for Rita,’’ multimedia collaborative exhibit of works from Millersville University students, alumni, faculty, emeriti, staff and community members to honor and celebrate the life of Rita Smith Wade-El. Cont. through Oct. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
Inaugural exhibit of the monthly Art at Zion series features works by photographer Chris Whitcomb. Cont. through Oct. Sun. 9 a.m.-noon; Oct. 19 from 5-9 p.m. Other days by appointment. 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, 717-569-1359.
MUSEUMS
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Reality Reassembled: The Halloween Paintings of Peter Paone.” Cont. through Nov. 3. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: “Henry Libhart: Ravishing Realism.” Cont. through Nov. 10. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“Pennsylvania Watercolor Society's 40th International Juried Exhibition.’’ Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Current exhibits: works by mixed media artist Karen Garvey; “Environmental Graphiti - The Art of Climate Change” by Alisa Singer; and paintings by Michael Finch. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART
Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Current exhibits “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Gibson Gallery; also “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Rothman Gallery; and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Dana Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 adults, $18 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.