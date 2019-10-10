SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Continuing...
ART SPACE AT LANCASTER HACC
“Other Worlds/Future Worlds: Digital Works on Paper and Canvas’’ by Mitchell Davidson Bentley. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 23. Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. East Building, HACC Lancaster Campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. 424-200-0070. hacc.edu.
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
“Robert A. Nelson: Lost Animal History,’’ plus “20-21,’’ a group exhibit by artists new to the gallery. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by painter Frank Morone. Cont. through Oct. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-509-5490. landishomes.org.
DAVID LYALL HOME & DESIGN
“Jill Haas: Interwoven,’’ paintings and collages inspired by the nature of textiles and our lives. Cont. through Oct. 12. Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 241 N. Prince St. 717-690-8477. davidlyalldesign.com.
ECKERT ART GALLERY
“RIFFS ... on Color and Space,’’ paintings by Barbara Grossman. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 17. Reg. hours: Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-3304, 717-871-4633. mville.us/eckertgallery.
THE FRAMERY, ETC.
“Ink and Paper: Portraits and Anatomy,’’ exhibit of works by Jason Allen Berlet and Bryan Bowman. Cont. through Oct. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 1912 Fruitville Pike, 717-569-3773. theframeryetc.net.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
“Cathedral of Trees,” a new collection of paintings and drawings by Freiman Stoltzfus. Cont. through Nov. 30. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
THE GALLERY AT GARTH
Exhibit by Julie Yontz Rupp and Tom Newman. Cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 22 S. Second St., Columbia, 717-847-1718. garthart.co.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Looking Closer,” nature paintings by Steph Holmes. Cont. through Dec. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
HESS GALLERY
“Womenfolk - Gene Ann Behrens.’’ Cont. through Dec. 13. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Zug Memorial Hall, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1212. etown.edu.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
KEVIN LEHMAN’S POTTERY
2019 Strictly Functional Pottery National exhibit presented by Market House Craft Center. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Free. 560 S. Prince St., 717-509-7547. strictlyfunctionalpottery.net.
LANCASTER CITY VISITOR CENTER GALLERY
“Abstracting the Present,’’ a curated collection of works from local and regional artists. Exhibit cont. through Oct. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (First and third Fridays until 8 p.m.) 38 Penn Square, 717-517-5718.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
Fall Membership Show, Kauffman Gallery; “Seniors on View,’’ Steinmetz Gallery. Cont. through Oct. 10. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Color-Text-Conversations,’’ by Blake Albright and Tanis Garber-Shaw. Exhibit cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LEFFLER CHAPEL AND PERFORMANCE CENTER
Elizabethtown College anatomy and physiology students present artwork that combines bodily systems and fine art. Cont. through Dec. 15. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown. etown.edu.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Yin and Yang — Watercolor Loose and Tight,’ featuring the paintngs of Tim Harleroad and Jim Hamrick. Cont. through Nov. 21. Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 595 Granite Run Drive, 717-560-6441. mtpl.info.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
Exhibit of works by the late Lewis Lanza Rudolph. Cont. through Nov. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Earth Requiem,’’ 10th anniversary exhibit featuring the works of 21 artists and musicians. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 27. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
“Art & You” featuring the work of Antonius-Tín Bui and Cupid Ojala. Antonius-Tín Bui artist talk, Fri. noon; Artist reception, Fri. 5-8 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Nov. 17. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“A Year in the Life” by Steve Wilson; “The Middle’’ by Teresa Haag. Highlight artist: Kim Smith; emerging artist: Kelly Micca. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Exhibit of paintings by Craig Andrews. Cont. through Oct. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
THE WARE CENTER
“An Eternal Essence: A Requiem for Rita,’’ multimedia collaborative exhibit of works from Millersville University students, alumni, faculty, emeriti, staff and community members to honor and celebrate the life of Rita Smith Wade-El. Cont. through Oct. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
Inaugural exhibit of the monthly Art at Zion series features works by photographer Chris Whitcomb. Cont. through Oct. Sun. 9 a.m.-noon; Oct. 19 from 5-9 p.m. Other days by appointment. 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, 717-569-1359.
MUSEUMS
Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Reality Reassembled: The Halloween Paintings of Peter Paone.” Cont. through Nov. 3. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: “Henry Libhart: Ravishing Realism.” Cont. through Nov. 10. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“Pennsylvania Watercolor Society's 40th International Juried Exhibition.’’ Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Special event: Mini watercolor workshop led by PWS president Linda Young. Sat. noon-3 p.m. $15. Reg. hours: Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Current exhibits: works by mixed media artist Karen Garvey; “Environmental Graphiti - The Art of Climate Change” by Alisa Singer; and paintings by Michael Finch. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART
Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Current exhibits “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Gibson Gallery; also “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Rothman Gallery; and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Dana Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 adults, $18 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.