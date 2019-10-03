SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
ART LECTURE
Stacy Levy, currently working with the City of Lancaster, shares insights into her process for integrating art into sustainable rainwater management practices. Tonight at 7. Free, but tickets required. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
LANCASTER ARTWALK
A biannual event celebrating the eclectic mix of galleries, businesses and gathering places that thrive downtown. Exhibits, performances and special events. Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Free. Downtown Lancaster. For details, visit lancastercityartgalleries.com.
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
FIRST FRIDAY
A celebration of the arts with special exhibits, open houses, performances and surprises. Fri. 5-9 p.m. (and later). Downtown Lancaster. visitlancastercity.com.
FIRST FRIDAY SPECIAL EVENTS
BENJAMIN ROBERTS LTD. OFFICE INTERIORS
“Animals in Art’’ by Michelle Miller, illustrator and pet portrait artist, and Amy Stauffer, scratchboard and oil wildlife artist. Reception with demonstrations and refreshments, Fri. 6-9 p.m. Also open for ArtWalk. Free. 240 N. Prince St.
COMPLINE
Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Short projection loop of works inspired by Charles Demuth, created by a faculty-led team of three PCA&D students. Fri. 7-8 p.m. Free. 120 E. King St (rear parking lot)., 299-9940. demuth.org.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Demonstrations byCarol Wardell (feather trees) and Lisa Ditty (leather and mixed media). Fri. 6-8 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
THE WARE CENTER
This month’s We the People is “Celebrating Rita,’’ an onstage celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Rita Smith Wade-El, emceed by her son, Izzy Smith Wade-El and featuring the best of Lancaster’s African-American performing arts community. Fri. 6:30 p.m. Free. 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Opening...
CITYFOLK GALLERY
“Robert A. Nelson: Lost Animal History,’’ plus “20-21,’’ a group exhibit by artists new to the gallery. Opening reception with book signing by Rene Romero Schuler, one of the artists in “20-21’’, Fri. 5-9 p.m. (Signing 6-8 p.m.) Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
DAVID LYALL HOME & DESIGN
“Jill Haas: Interwoven,’’ paintings and collages inspired by the nature of textiles and our lives. Opening reception, Fri. 5-8 p.m. Cont. through Oct. 12. Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 241 N. Prince St. 717-690-8477. davidlyalldesign.com.
THE FRAMERY, ETC.
“Ink and Paper: Portraits and Anatomy,’’ exhibit of works by Jason Allen Berlet and Bryan Bowman. Artist reception, Sat. 2-5 p.m. Cont. through Oct. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 1912 Fruitville Pike, 717-569-3773. theframeryetc.net.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
“Cathedral of Trees,” a new collection of paintings and drawings by Freiman Stoltzfus. Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 30. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Looking Closer,” nature paintings by Steph Holmes. Opens Wed. Cont. through Dec. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
HESS GALLERY
“Womenfolk - Gene Ann Behrens.’’ Opens Mon. Cont. through Dec. 13. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Zug Memorial Hall, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1212. etown.edu.
LANCASTER CITY VISITOR CENTER GALLERY
“Abstracting the Present,’’ a curated collection of works from local and regional artists. Opening reception, Fri. 5-7 p.m. (Open for ArtWalk.) Exhibit cont. through Oct. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (First and third Fridays until 8 p.m.) 38 Penn Square, 717-517-5718.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Color-Text-Conversations,’’ by Blake Albright and Tanis Garber-Shaw. Preview opening tonight 5-8:30 p.m. Opens Fri. (Open for ArtWalk.) Exhibit cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LEFFLER CHAPEL AND PERFORMANCE CENTER
Elizabethtown College anatomy and physiology students present artwork that combines bodily systems and fine art. Opens today. Cont. through Dec. 15. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown. etown.edu.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
Exhibit of works by the late Lewis Lanza Rudolph. Opening reception, Fri. 5-9 p.m. Cont. through Nov. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“A Year in the Life” by Steve Wilson; “The Middle’’ by Teresa Haag. Highlight artist: Kim Smith; emerging artist: Kelly Micca. Opening reception, Fri. 5-9 p.m. (Open for ArtWalk.) Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
THE WARE CENTER
“An Eternal Essence: A Requiem for Rita,’’ multimedia collaborative exhibit of works from Millersville University students, alumni, faculty, emeriti, staff and community members to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Rita Smith Wade-El. Opening reception, Fri. 6-8 p.m. Cont. through Oct. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
Continuing...
ART SPACE AT LANCASTER HACC
“Other Worlds/Future Worlds: Digital Works on Paper and Canvas’’ by Mitchell Davidson Bentley. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 23. Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. East Building, HACC Lancaster Campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. 424-200-0070. hacc.edu.
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by painter Frank Morone. Cont. through Oct. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-509-5490. landishomes.org.
ECKERT ART GALLERY
“RIFFS ... on Color and Space,’’ paintings by Barbara Grossman. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 17. Reg. hours: Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-3304, 717-871-4633. mville.us/eckertgallery.
THE GALLERY AT GARTH
Exhibit by Julie Yontz Rupp and Tom Newman. Cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 22 S. Second St., Columbia, 717-847-1718. garthart.co.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
KEVIN LEHMAN’S POTTERY
2019 Strictly Functional Pottery National exhibit presented by Market House Craft Center. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Free. 560 S. Prince St., 717-509-7547. strictlyfunctionalpottery.net.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
Fall Membership Show, Kauffman Gallery; “Seniors on View,’’ Steinmetz Gallery. Cont. through Oct. 10. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Earth Requiem,’’ 10th anniversary exhibit featuring the works of 21 artists and musicians. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 27. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
“Art & You” featuring the work of Antonius-Tín Bui and Cupid Ojala. Antonius-Tín Bui artist talk, Fri. noon; Artist reception, Fri. 5-8 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Nov. 17. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Exhibit of paintings by Craig Andrews. Cont. through Oct. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
Inaugural exhibit of the monthly Art at Zion series features works by photographer Chris Whitcomb. Cont. through Oct. Sun. 9 a.m.-noon; Oct. 19 from 5-9 p.m. Other days by appointment. 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, 717-569-1359.
MUSEUMS
Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Reality Reassembled: The Halloween Paintings of Peter Paone.” Cont. through Nov. 3. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: “Henry Libhart: Ravishing Realism.” Cont. through Nov. 10. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“Pennsylvania Watercolor Society's 40th International Juried Exhibition.’’ Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Special First Friday event: Demonstrations by members of the Pa. Watercolor Society. Fri. 5-7 p.m. Free. Reg. hours: Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Special event: First Friday hours with scavenger hunt, Fri. 5-8 p.m. Free. Current exhibits: works by mixed media artist Karen Garvey; “Environmental Graphiti - The Art of Climate Change” by Alisa Singer; and paintings by Michael Finch. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART
Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Special event: First Friday hours 5-9 p.m. Includes scavenger hunt. Free. Current exhibits “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Gibson Gallery; also “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Rothman Gallery; and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Dana Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 adults, $18 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.