DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
HOLIDAYS - CHRISTMAS
A BRANDYWINE CHRISTMAS
Annual holiday display and celebration features an O-gauge model train display, antique dolls, thousands of whimsical critter ornaments on towering trees, live music, special events and more. Opens Fri. Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $18 adults; $15 seniors, $6 students with ID and children 6-18, free children under 6. Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, U.S. Route 1 in Chadds Ford, 610-388-2700. brandywinemuseum.org.
CLOISTER CANDLELIGHT OPEN HOUSE
Take a stroll through a candlelit cloister. Artisan demonstrations, short programs by Ephrata Cloister Chorus and harpsichordist Faith Martin, refreshments and more. Sat. 5-8:30 p.m. $6. Historic Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-733-6000. ephratacloister.org
DUTCH WINTER WONDERLAND
Annual seasonal celebration features themed rides, games, visits with Santa and holiday entertainment under thousands of twinkling lights. Cont. through Dec. 30. Sat. 3-9 p.m.; Sun. 3-8 p.m. (Also Nov. 29, and Dec. 26, 27 and 30 from 5-9 p.m.) $15.99 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park, 2249 Route 30 East, (866) FUNatDW. dutchwonderland.com.
HERSHEY GARDENS CHRISTMAS
The conservatory is decorated for the season and will host a Christmas Tree Showcase, eight 8-foot trees decorated by local floral designers, plus a 14-foot red and white poinsettia tree. Even the butterfly atrium will be glittering with holiday cheer. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily 9 a.m-5 p.m. Included with regular gardens admission of $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 children 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Optional $1 for a pair of glasses that will allow you to see something magical in the lights! Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 717-508-5970 or 717-534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
HERSHEY SWEET LIGHTS
A holiday drive-thru spectacular, more than 2 miles of nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays. Opens Fri. Cont. nightly through Jan. 1. Opens at 5 p.m., closing varies from 9 to 11 p.m. $19.15 per car Mon.-Thurs.; $26.15 Fri. and Sat.; $34.15 per van seating 9-15 people. From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately 1/2 mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance. Hersheypark.com.
HERSHEYPARK CHRISTMAS CANDYLANE
The park is transformed into a holiday village with Santa Claus and his reindeer, live entertainment and more than 30 rides decked out for the season. Cont. select dates through Jan. 1. This weekend: Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-10 p.m.; Sun. noon-9 p.m. $23.95 for ages 3 and up if tickets are bought online before Nov. 24. $30.95 after. Other packages available. Hersheypark, 800-HERSHEY. hersheypark.com.
KRASLEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY
Annual light display for charity. Opens today. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily, 5:30-10 p.m. Free, donations accepted for Ronald McDonald House. 525 Woodland Drive, Manheim. bit.ly/krasleychristmaslnp.
LANCASTER CITY FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Holiday weekends downtown kick off this weekend with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Tuba Christmas. Fri. entertainment begins at 5 p.m., Santa arrives at 6 p.m. and tree lighting follows; Tuba Christmas at 8 p.m. Special weekend holiday fun continues through Dec. 21 with visits with Santa, carriage rides, special events and more. Reg. Santa hours: Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lancaster Mariott); Carriage rides will be available every Friday evening. Downtown Lancaster. 717-291-4758 visitlancastercity.com.
LONGWOOD GARDENS CHRISTMAS DISPLAY
“A Longwood Christmas’’ turns the gardens into a wonderland. This year the gardens feature the many shapes of the season in a display that is both nostalgic and inventive, plus half a million lights. Cont. through Jan. 5. Admission is by advance reservation only for this display. Timed tickets are needed. Daily 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $30 adults; $27 seniors and college students with ID; $16 children 5-18; and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
MOUNT HOPE HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Enjoy Victorian carolers, vendor shopping, visits with Father Christmas and a stroll through the elaborately adorned mansion during this annual event. Food and drink available. Opens Fri. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cont. through Dec. 15. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Mount Hope Estate and Winery, Route 72, north of Manheim. parenfaire.com.
SANTA’S PARADISE EXPRESS
Strolling musicians, holiday storytimes and a visit with Santa himself highlight these annual train rides with Santa. Cont. through Dec. 22. Sat. and Sun. (plus Nov. 29) Multiple departure times beginning at 11 a.m. Call or visit for details. $19.50-$33 adults; $13.50-$33 children 2-11; $4-$33 children under 2. (Prices depend upon car chosen.) Strasburg Rail Road, Route 741, Strasburg, 717-687-7522. 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com.
STAR BARN VILLAGE CHRISTMAS DRIVE-THRU LIGHT SHOW
Enjoy the village adorned for the holidays on a 2-mile drive through the lights. Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 28. Fri. and Sat. 5-8 p.m. $20 per car for up to 8 passengers. Star Barn Village. (Drive-through entrance is on Newville Road, Elizabethtown) thestarbarn.com.
YULETIDE AT WHEATLAND
This year’s annual holiday tour of this presidential mansion focuses on how the ”help” celebrated the season in “Christmas Below Stairs.’’ Cont. through Dec. 30. Mon.-Sat. tours on the hour from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $17 adults, $8 children 6-13, free for children 5 and under. President James Buchanan’s Wheatland, 1120 Marietta Ave. 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org/yuletide.
ZIP LINE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Four miles of Christmas lights and decorations to enjoy while zip-lining overhead. Also campfires, hot chocolate and more. Tonight-Sun. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tours run every half hour. Reservations highly recommended. $39. Refreshing Mountain, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, 717-738-1490. refreshingmountain.com.