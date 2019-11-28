BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Party of Five, Fri. 9 p.m.; Bob Noble and Blue Voodoo, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; Pocketful O’ Soul, Sat. 7-11 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Jon Langston, Fri. 7 p.m.; Buzz Bacum, Lake Sheezy, MFN’ Love, J. Weiss, Philly Freeway, Sat. 4 p.m.; Hot Jam Factory, Scarlet Moon, Triple Addiction, Jackets in July, Sat. 6 p.m.; Death Angel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Kulick, Wed. 6 p.m.; The Nixons, Sponge, Wed. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Corty Byron, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Little Leroys, Fri. 7-9 p.m.; JASPR, Sat. 7-9 p.m.; Rachel Ann Morgan, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Ric Iannone, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Temple Avenue, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Tom Pontz Project, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Midnight Moonlight, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Hunter Root, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Temple Avenue, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
3rd Power, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
3 of a Kind, Fri. 8 p.m.; Tom Hilliker Duo, Sun. 11 a.m. (holiday brunch starts at 10 a.m.) country acoustic open mic with Justin Angelo, Tues. 7:30 p.m.; Fire in the Glen Christmas CD Party, Wed. 6 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
John Brown Band hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10; PopScotch, Fri. 8-11 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Roland with Ghost Light Radio Show, Fri. 8 p.m.; Bob Basselgia, Sat 5 p.m.; QDK, Quening Jones, David Uosikkinen and Kenny Aaronson, Sat. 8 p.m.; 80’s (costumes encouraged), Sat. 8 p.m.; Great Time, Sat. 10 p.m.; Jordan Rast Bluegrass Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Old Time Jam, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Black Friday event from noon to 5 p.m. with music by Scott Parmer, Fri. 1-4 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Bobby Jara, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Kevin Koa, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CABARETS
JINGLE ALL THE CABARET
Penn Square Music Festival presents this performance of nostalgic holiday favorites. Wed. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $40 includes hor d'oeuvres. Cash bar offered. Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St. pennsquaremusicfestival.com/jingle-all-the-cabaret.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
ALMOST QUEEN : A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN
Relive a Queen concert with genuine costumes and a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Sat. 8 p.m. $30-$45. Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. 6th St., Reading. santander-arena.com.
BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band performs holiday favorites. Sun. 7 p.m. Offering. West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street. 717-413-7126.
CHORAL CONCERT
Performance titled "If You Knew Me You'd Love Me,'' by The Ripple Effect, a vocal visionary project. Wed. 7 p.m. Offering. Salem UCC of Rohrerstown, 2312 Marietta Ave. rippleeffectchoir.org.
CHORAL EVENSONG
The Lancaster Chamber Singers will perform in this service of peaceful music, meditation and reflection. Sun. 4 p.m. Free. St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike. lancasterchambersingers.org.
SEVEN MOUNTAINS BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION CONCERT SERIES
Season continues with a performance by Fast Track, a new group comprised of season players Dale Perry, Steve Day, Ron Spears, Jesse Brock and Duane Sparks. Sat. 7 p.m. (Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m.) $20 adults, free for children under 12. Goodwill Firehall, 2318 S. Queen St., York. 717-395-7128 or 717-515-3324. sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.
VOICES OF THE VALLEY CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Voices of the Valley present "Rejoice: The Concerts of Christmas,’’ familiar songs of the season, plus chants, spirituals, carols and lullabies throughout the ages. Sun. 4 p.m. Offering. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road. voicesofthevalley.co.