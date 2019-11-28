SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
FORTY ELEPHANTS
One of the oldest vintage and handmade markets in Lancaster. 85 vendors plus food trucks. Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Masonic Center, 213 W. Chestnut St. facebook.com/fortyelephantsmarket.
MAKERS MARKET
Creatively Lancaster’s holiday arts market featuring more than 65 curated vendors. Opens Sat. Cont. through Dec. 21. Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Sears wing of Park City Center. creativelylancaster.org.
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
WOMEN’S ART SHOW
Exhibit of works by a variety of artists, plus live music and food. Bring a canned food item for charity if possible. Sun. noon-5 p.m. Free. 129 S. 9th St., Columbia.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Continuing...
ART SPACE AT LANCASTER HACC
“Painting on the Edge of Town’’ landscapes by Lou Schellenberg. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 10. Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. East Building, HACC Lancaster Campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. 424-200-0070. hacc.edu.
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
“Coloring Whispers’’ by Sheila O’Keefe Braun. Cont. through Nov. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by ceramicist Dennis Maust. Cont. through Jan. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-381-3550. landishomes.org.
CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY
“Ins & Outs: Selected Works by Scott Kreider and Sean Hildreth.’’ Cont. through Nov. 30. Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (First Fridays until 9 p.m.) Free. 106 W. Chestnut St., 717-874-4482. curiolancaster.square.site.
DAVID LYALL HOME & DESIGN
“Jaye Crist: Body Beautiful-Out of the Shadows,’’ black and white photography focusing on light and shadow to draw attention to the natural composition and beauty of the human body. Cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 241 N. Prince St. 717-690-8477. davidlyalldesign.com.
DISCOVER LANCASTER VISITORS CENTER GALLERY
Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including Christiane David, Josh Gingerich, Kevin Lehman, Riehl's Quilts & Crafts, G. Robert Wagner, and Zum Anker Alley Shoppes. Mon.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 501 Greenfield Road, 717-299-8901. discoverlancaster.com.
ECKERT ART GALLERY
“Diasporic Musing,’’ exhibit of ceramic artwork by African American artists Sharif Bey, Michael Clemmons, Mary Hakim Martin and Paul Andrew Wandless. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-3304, 717-871-4633. mville.us/eckertgallery.
EMERALD FOUNDATION
Exhibit of paintings by Jenni Buffington. Cont. through Dec. 15. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. 2120 Oregon Pike. emeralde.org.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
“Cathedral of Trees,” a new collection of paintings and drawings by Freiman Stoltzfus. Cont. through Nov. 30. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Looking Closer,” nature paintings by Steph Holmes. Cont. through Dec. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
HESS GALLERY
“Womenfolk - Gene Ann Behrens.’’ Cont. through Dec. 13. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Zug Memorial Hall, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1212. etown.edu.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
Kauffman Gallery: “Holiday Greens and Merry Miniatures,’’ membership show. In the Steinmetz Gallery: Permanent Collection sale. Cont. through Dec. 22. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Prelude 2019,’’ a group exhibition. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LEFFLER CHAPEL AND PERFORMANCE CENTER
Elizabethtown College anatomy and physiology students present artwork that combines bodily systems and fine art. Cont. through Dec. 15. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown. etown.edu.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Yin and Yang — Watercolor Loose and Tight,’ featuring the paintings of Tim Harleroad and Jim Hamrick. Cont. through Nov. 21. Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 595 Granite Run Drive, 717-560-6441. mtpl.info.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
Exhibit of works by the late Lewis Lanza Rudolph. Cont. through Nov. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
NATIONAL COWORKING
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Marita Hines. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 1. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 100 W. Market St., Marietta.
PARROT GALLERY
“West Virginia In All Seasons,” a colorful collection of photos by Herb Myers. Cont. through Dec. 29. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
Erick Antonio Benitez, “Esta tierra es tu tierra” (This Land is Your Land), an immersive multimedia installation focusing on the first generation Salvadorian-American artist’s travels throughout cities on the U.S./Mexico border. Cont. through Jan. 12. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“Texture and Figure” by Art Harrington; “Island In(tro)sections’’ by Allison Miller. Highlight artists: Jackie Madsen and Dick Whitson. Emerging artist: Basil Cliv Campbell. Cont. through Nov. 30. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
SUZANNE H. ARNOLD ART GALLERY
“Insider/Outsider,” an exhibit of contemporary paintings, prints and photographs of those in society who often are overlooked. Cont. through Dec. 15. Wed. 5-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 1-4:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. West Church and North White Oak streets, Lebanon Valley College, Annville, 717-867-6445. lvc.edu/gallery.
SYKES GALLERY
“Cowboys and Carpenters,’’ mixed media works and installations that focus on species disintegration and extinction, by Sutton Demlong and Alex Schechter. Exhibit continues through Jan. 29. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Breidenstine Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7249. millersville.edu.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Exhibit of the colorful paintings by Bethany Shaw. Cont. through Nov. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
THE WARE CENTER
Exhibit by Native American digital artist Samsoche Sampson. Cont. through Nov. 29. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
Opening...
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“Trees Galore: Holiday Feasts,’’ a holiday tradition with feast-themed and holiday-themed art by a variety of artists. Opening reception, Fri. 2-5 p.m. Cont. through Dec. 22. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
n Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Cinderella & Co. — Three Fairy Tales Reimagined.” Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: 18th annual Art in a Box Exhibition. Cont. through Dec. 22. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Current exhibits: works by mixed media artist Karen Garvey; “Environmental Graphiti - The Art of Climate Change” by Alisa Singer; and paintings by Michael Finch. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART
One of the country’s largest art museums featuring permanent collections and rotating exhibitions. Exhibit opening: “Off the Wall: American Art to Wear,’’ major exhibition highlighting a distinctive American art movement that emerged in the late 1960s. Cont. through May 17. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students with ID, free for ages 18 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.
PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART
Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Current exhibits “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Gibson Gallery; also “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Rothman Gallery; and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Dana Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.
WNTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $22 adults, $20 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.