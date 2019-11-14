SPECIAL EVENTS
SCIENCE OF STAR WARS
5th annual “invasion” of Star Wars characters, battles and fun. Sat. noon-3 p.m.; Sun. noon-2 p.m. Included with regular admission of $10.95. Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Ave., 717-509-6363. lancastersciencefactory.org.
TOY TRAIN SHOW
Sponsored by Keystone Division of Train Collectors Association, show features three operating layouts and about 95 vendor tables with trains for sale or display. Food available. Door prizes. Sat. 9 a.m.-noon. $4. St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike. keystonedivisiontca.org/meet-information.html or facebook.com/keystonedivtca.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
LANCASTER CONTRADANCE
Greg Frock calls to Contranella. Sat. New dancers’ workshop 6:15 p.m.; dance 7-10 p.m. $10 adults, $6 students, free for children 15 and under. St. John's Episcopal Church 321 W. Chestnut St. 717-951-4317. lancastercontra.org.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS BLOOMS & BAMBOO
“Chrysanthemum and Ikebana Sogetsu Artistry,” a new display featuring masterworks of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, showcased within the annual display of thousands of chrysanthemums trained to resemble clouds, balls, spirals and more. Cont. through Nov. 17. Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Advance timed tickets required.) $25 adults, $22 seniors and college students with student ID, $13 for youth 5-18. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org/blooms-bamboo.
HOLIDAYS - CHRISTMAS
HERSHEY SWEET LIGHTS
A holiday drive-thru spectacular, more than 2 miles of nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays. Opens Fri. Cont. nightly through Jan. 1. Opens at 5 p.m., closing varies from 9 to 11 p.m. $19.15 per car Mon.-Thurs.; $26.15 Fri. and Sat.; $34.15 per van seating 9-15 people. From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately 1/2 mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance. Hersheypark.com.
HERSHEYPARK CHRISTMAS CANDYLANE
The park is transformed into a holiday village with Santa Claus and his reindeer, live entertainment and more than 30 rides decked out for the season. Opens Fri. Cont. select dates through Jan. 1. This weekend: Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-10 p.m.; Sun. noon-9 p.m. $23.95 for ages 3 and up if tickets are bought online before Nov. 24. $30.95 after. Other packages available. Hersheypark, 800-HERSHEY. hersheypark.com.