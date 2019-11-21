SPECIAL EVENTS
GIVING PARTY
The Arts at MU hosts this event in celebration of the Lancaster County Community Foundation's Extraordinary Give. Features more than a dozen performing arts and disability service organizations, plus entertainment. Fri. 5-8 p.m. Free. (Cash bar.) The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
HISTORIC
LANCASTERHISTORY EXHIBIT
“Lancaster in the ‘60s,’’ a new exhibit that examines the issues of conflict, resolution, and protest against the backdrop of four pivotal decades — the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and 1960s — in Lancaster County's history. Opens Fri. Free on Friday only. Reg. hours and admission: Mon.-Sat. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $15 adults, $13 seniors and students, $8 children 10-16, free for children under 10. LancasterHistory campus, 230 N. President Ave. lancasterhistory.org.
HOLIDAYS - CHRISTMAS
DUTCH WINTER WONDERLAND
Annual seasonal celebration features themed rides, games, visits with Santa and holiday entertainment under thousands of twinkling lights. Opens Sat. Cont. through Dec. 30. Sat. 3-9 p.m.; Sun. 3-8 p.m. (Also Nov. 29, and Dec. 26, 27 and 30 from 5-9 p.m.) $15.99 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park, 2249 Route 30 East, (866) FUNatDW. dutchwonderland.com.
EXTRAORDINARY GIVE LIGHT SHOW
2nd annual event is a collaborative effort between Conestoga Valley Education Foundation, Region 2 Technology Student Association, Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services and Meals on Wheels. The light show is a preview of the TSA’s Holiday Light Show (opening in Dec.). Fri. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Shows run every 20 minutes. Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road.
HERSHEY GARDENS CHRISTMAS
The conservatory is decorated for the season and will host a Christmas Tree Showcase, eight 8-foot trees decorated by local floral designers, plus a 14-foot red and white poinsettia tree. Even the butterfly atrium will be glittering with holiday cheer. Opens Sat. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily 9 a.m-5 p.m. Included with regular gardens admission of $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 children 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Optional $1 for a pair of glasses that will allow you to see something magical in the lights! Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 717-508-5970 or 717-534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
HERSHEY SWEET LIGHTS
A holiday drive-thru spectacular, more than 2 miles of nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays. Opens Fri. Cont. nightly through Jan. 1. Opens at 5 p.m., closing varies from 9 to 11 p.m. $19.15 per car Mon.-Thurs.; $26.15 Fri. and Sat.; $34.15 per van seating 9-15 people. From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately 1/2 mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance. Hersheypark.com.
HERSHEYPARK CHRISTMAS CANDYLANE
The park is transformed into a holiday village with Santa Claus and his reindeer, live entertainment and more than 30 rides decked out for the season. Opens Fri. Cont. select dates through Jan. 1. This weekend: Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-10 p.m.; Sun. noon-9 p.m. $23.95 for ages 3 and up if tickets are bought online before Nov. 24. $30.95 after. Other packages available. Hersheypark, 800-HERSHEY. hersheypark.com.
LONGWOOD GARDENS CHRISTMAS DISPLAY
“A Longwood Christmas’’ comes a week earlier this year. The gardens feature the many shapes of the season in a display that is both nostalgic and inventive, plus half a million lights. Opens Fri. Cont. through Jan. 5. Admission is by advance reservation only for this display. Timed tickets are needed. Daily 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $30 adults; $27 seniors and college students with ID; $16 children 5-18; and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
SANTA’S PARADISE EXPRESS
Strolling musicians, holiday storytimes and a visit with Santa himself highlight these annual train rides with Santa. Opens Sat. Cont. through Dec. 22. Sat. and Sun. (plus Nov. 29) Multiple departure times beginning at 11 a.m. Call or visit for details. $19.50-$33 adults; $13.50-$33 children 2-11; $4-$33 children under 2. (Prices depend upon car chosen.) Strasburg Rail Road, Route 741, Strasburg, 717-687-7522. 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com.
YULETIDE AT WHEATLAND
This year’s annual holiday tour of this presidential mansion focuses on how the ”help” celebrated the season in “Christmas Below Stairs.’’ Opens Mon. Cont. through Dec. 30. Mon.-Sat. tours on the hour from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $17 adults, $8 children 6-13, free for children 5 and under. President James Buchanan’s Wheatland, 1120 Marietta Ave. 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org/yuletide.