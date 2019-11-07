SPECIAL EVENTS
ALPACA OPEN HOUSE
Eastland Alpacas’ annual fall open house includes wagon rides, farm tours, obstacle course demonstrations, food and a farm store. Cont. Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Eastland Alpacas, 2089 Risser Mill Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-2757. eastlandalpacas.com.
BAUBLES & BLING SALE
Friends of the Lancaster Public Library 5th annual benefit jewelry sale, featuring costume, fine and vintage jewelry, scarves and handbags. Fri. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Special preview sale with sparkling wine and hors d'oeuvres, tonight from 5-7. $12. 2nd floor of the Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St, 717-394-2651. lancasterpubliclibrary.org/library-friends.
STAR BARN VILLAGE HERITAGE DAY
A day to honor veterans at the village with games, wagon rides, petting zoo and more. Food available. Mon. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission, but $20 parking. (Veteran parking, free. Call for details.) The Star Barn Village at Stone Gables Estate, 11 Hollinger Lane, Star Barn Way, (but enter at 310 Newville Road) Elizabethtown, 717-287-6287. thestarbarn.com/event-calendar.
TOSS FOR TROOPS/TROT FOR TROOPS/TASTE FOR TROOPS
Susquehanna Valley Foundation’s 5th annual event has grown. It now starts with a 5K walk/run. Also featuress a corn hole tournament for all levels of play, plus a beer-tasting event. Benefits the Pa. Veterans Foundation. Sat. 5K starts at 9 a.m. $30. Northwest River Trail Parking Lot, Front Street, Columbia; corn hole tournament and tasting, Sat. beginning at 12:30 p.m., doors at 11:30 a.m. Prices vary depending on level selected. Columbia Kettle Works Brewery, 40 N. 3rd St., Columbia. Tickets at susquehannavalleyfoundation.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
FALL FEST
First-time, collaborative event between the North Museum of Nature and Science and Millport Conservancy, benefits both organizations. Face painting, spider obstacle course, mini reptile petting zoo, wine and beer tastings nd more. Sta. 10 a.m.-4 pm. $15 adults, $10 children 3-17. Millport Conservancy, 737 E. Millport Road, Lititz. For tickets: bit.ly/fallfesttixlnp.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS BLOOMS & BAMBOO
“Chrysanthemum and Ikebana Sogetsu Artistry,” a new display featuring masterworks of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, showcased within the annual display of thousands of chrysanthemums trained to resemble clouds, balls, spirals and more. Cont. through Nov. 17. Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Advance timed tickets required.) $25 adults, $22 seniors and college students with student ID, $13 for youth 5-18. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org/blooms-bamboo.
HOLIDAYS - HALLOWEEN
FIELD OF SCREAMS
Halloween attraction featuring a newly revamped Haunted Hayride, a Den of Darkness, a Frightmare Asylum and a Nocturnal Wasteland haunted trail. Cont. through Nov. 9 (plus the extreme blackout experience on Nov. 15.) This weekend’s admission hours: Fri. and Sat. 6-10 p.m. $16-$35, depending on package chosen. 191 College Ave., Mountville. 717-285-7748. fieldofscreams.com.
OUTDOORS
BRIGHTER FUTURES 5K RUN/WALK
Run/walk on a paved walking path to benefit Kids’ Chance of Pa. Sat. 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk. Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. EasternAlliance.com/BrighterFutures2019 for registration information.