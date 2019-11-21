SPECIAL EVENTS
FAMILY FUN FEST SERIES: MUTTS GONE NUTS!
A canine cabaret! Dogs and their people perform dazzling tricks and slapstick comedy. Sun. 3 p.m. Pre-show lobby activities for kids start at 2 pm. $10 adults, $5 children. The Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville, 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
JURASSIC WORLD LIVE TOUR
Two dozen film-accurate, animitronic, life-sized dinosaurs come to the stage in this family entertainment experience. Today and Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m, 3 and 7 p.m.; Sun. noon and 4 p.m. Tickets start at $18. Giant Center, Hershey. 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com. jurassicworldlivetour.com.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: A MAGICAL MERRY CHRISTMAS’’
Take a journey to the North Pole and watch toys come to life in Santa’s Workshop in this all-new magical musical variety show from illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Jan. 1, 2020. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 717-768-1568. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Sleeping Beauty.’’ Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Nov. 23. Sat. 11 a.m. $20. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
COLLEGE THEATER
E-TOWN SHORTS FEST VIII
Five theatre majors direct five plays which provide a mixture of comedy, suspense, drama, and philosophy. Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m. $5. Tempest Theatre, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1170. boxoffice@etown.edu for tickets. etown.edu.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
STITCHES COMEDY CLUB
Bob Lauver, the Watchmaker. Fri. and Sat. 9 p.m. $15. Wyndam Lancaster Resort & Convention Center (formally known as the Host) 2300 Lincoln Highway East. 717-419-5585 for reservations. stitchescomedy.com.
DANCE PERFORMANCE
BARBARA BARDEN DANCE SERIES
Theater of the Seventh Sister presents “Dance, Dance Wherever You May Be!,’’ a tribute to Barbara Barden. Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. $15 adults, $10 ages 17 and under. The Steinman Theater at Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road. 717-435-3193. seventhsister.com.
F&M FALL DANCE CONCERT
The F&M Dance Company performs diverse works by faculty and guest choreographers. Tonight-Sat. 7:30 p.m. $10 adults, $5 seniors, $1 students. Schnader Theatre, Roschel Performing Arts Center, F&M College, 717-358-7193. fandm.edu/box-office.
HIGH SCHOOL THEATER
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL
Manheim Township Performing Arts presents “Little Women,” adapted by John Cariani and based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Tonight-Sat. 7:30 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students and seniors. (All tickets reserved.) Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., 717-560-3097 ext. 3395. mtpa.mtwp.net, for tickets.
PENN MANOR HIGH SCHOOL
“Almost Maine,” the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. $8 adults, $6 students and seniors. Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-9520 ext. 1958. pennmanor.seatyourself.biz.
THEATER
Continuing...
AMT CHRISTMAS SHOW: “JOY TO THE WORLD’’
AMT’s original holiday production features a nostalgic theme, set in a Christmas-decorated small-town square — and lots of music! Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows various days and times. $46 adults, $23 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., 800-648-4102. amtshows.com.
“BEFORE MIDNIGHT”
A Christmas mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Coming up: Fri. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $55. Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER’’
Quirky but heartwarming holiday story in which a couple facing challenges find the spirit of Christmas. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1568, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“HOLIDAY INN”
Celebrate a whole year of holidays in this Irving Berlin musical based on the classic film. Cont. through Jan. 4. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
“THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’’
Theatre Harrisburg presents this sweeping, grand-scale musical from Disney Theatrical, based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo's 1831 novel. Cont. through Nov. 24. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. (Also Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.) $38 adults, $36 seniors and military, $15 students. Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., Harrisburg. 717-232-5501. theatreharrisburg.com.
INTERACTIVE DINNER THEATER: STORIES AND CAROLS
Dine inside the decorated Mount Hope Mansion and enjoy interactive holiday-inspired theater and caroling. Cont. through Dec. 22. Various days and times. $54.95. Mount Hope Estate, Route 72, north of Manheim. 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
“THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE”
Gamut Theatre Group presents this show, based on the novel by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by Joseph Robinette. Cont. through Dec. 8. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. $36 ages 26-64; $30 ages 65 and over and military; $19 ages 19-25; $15 students. New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111. gamuttheatre.org.
“THE MATCHMAKER”
Theater of the Seventh Sister presents "The Matchmaker: A Tale Drawn from 'Emma' by Jane Austen,” a one-act play adapted from the classic novel by Rock Ford director Sam Slaymaker. Cont. through Nov. 22. Thurs. 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Fri. 7 and 8:30 p.m. $20. Reservations required, many shows already sold out. Rock Ford Plantation, 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster County Central Park. rockfordplantation.org.
“MATILDA”
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,’’ a family show inspired by Dahl’s “twisted genius.’’ Cont. through Nov. 24. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. (And Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.) Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. $27 adults, $25 seniors, $15 youth 18 and under. The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St., York, 717-854-5715. thebelmont.org.
“MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS”
Travel back in time to Bethlehem in this unfolding of the Christmas story with live animals and state-of-the-art sets. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“PETER PAN”
Story of the boy who never grew up. Cont. through Dec. 29. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$80. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.