SPECIAL EVENTS
“MAGIC AND WONDER: A MAGICAL MERRY CHRISTMAS’’
Take a journey to the North Pole and watch toys come to life in Santa’s Workshop in this all-new magical musical variety show from illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Jan. 1. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 717-768-1568. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Sleeping Beauty.’’ Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Nov. 23. Sat. 11 a.m. $20. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
COLIN MOCHRIE & BRAD SHERWOOD
Improv kings bring The Scared Scriptless Tour to the stage. Sun. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
DANCE PERFORMANCE
CAVOD BALLET THEATRE
“Wonder,’’ an original contemporary ballet created and directed by Stephanie Morales, follows the story of two orphaned children searching for the wonder of Christmas. Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $17, $25 adults, $12 students. Cavod Academy of the Arts, 665 W. Main St., New Holland. 717-354-3355. cavodacademy.com.
HIGH SCHOOL THEATER
DONEGAL HIGH SCHOOL
“Peter and the Starcatcher’’ based on the book by humorist Dave Barry and suspense novelist Ridley Pearson, the musical is the prequel to “Peter Pan.’’ Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. Sun. 2 p.m. $10 adults, $8 students and seniors. (Also, free dress rehearsal for seniors, today at 2 p.m., doors at 1:30 p.m.) Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy. donegalsd.org.
THEATER
Opening...
“BACKSTAGE: THE MUSICAL’’
Born to be Different Productions presents this musical set in the 1920s that brings to light all that goes hilariously awry in theater and all that happens during a show that the audience doesn’t see. Sat. and Sun. 7 p.m. Free, but reservations required. Offering. The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. thejunctioncenter.com for tickets. b2bd.org.
“HOLIDAY INN”
Celebrate a whole year of holidays in this Irving Berlin musical based on the classic film. Opens tonight. Cont. through Jan. 4. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
“THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE”
Gamut Theatre Group presents this show, based on the novel by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by Joseph Robinette. Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 8. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. (But no performance this Sunday, Nov. 16.) $36 ages 26-64; $30 ages 65 and over and military; $19 ages 19-25; $15 students. New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111. gamuttheatre.org.
“MATILDA”
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,’’ a family show inspired by Dahl’s “twisted genius.’’ Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 24. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. (And Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.) Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. $27 adults, $25 seniors, $15 youth 18 and under. The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St., York, 717-854-5715. thebelmont.org.
“PETER PAN”
Story of the boy who never grew up. Opens tonight. Cont. through Dec. 29. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$80. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.
Continuing...
AMT CHRISTMAS SHOW: “JOY TO THE WORLD’’
AMT’s original holiday production features a nostalgic theme, set in a Christmas-decorated small-town square — and lots of music! Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows various days and times. $46 adults, $23 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., 800-648-4102. amtshows.com.
“A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER’’
Quirky but heartwarming holiday story in which a couple facing challenges find the spirit of Christmas. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1568, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’’
Theatre Harrisburg presents this sweeping, grand-scale musical from Disney Theatrical, based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo's 1831 novel. Cont. through Nov. 24. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. (Also Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.) $38 adults, $36 seniors and military, $15 students. Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., Harrisburg. 717-232-5501. theatreharrisburg.com.
INTERACTIVE DINNER THEATER: STORIES AND CAROLS
Dine inside the decorated Mount Hope Mansion and enjoy interactive holiday-inspired theater and caroling. Cont. through Dec. 22. Various days and times. $54.95. Mount Hope Estate, Route 72, north of Manheim. 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
“LAST WRITES”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“THE MATCHMAKER”
Theater of the Seventh Sister presents "The Matchmaker: A Tale Drawn from 'Emma' by Jane Austen,” a one-act play adapted from the classic novel by Rock Ford director Sam Slaymaker. Cont. through Nov. 22. Thurs. 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Fri. 7 and 8:30 p.m. $20. Reservations required, many shows already sold out. Rock Ford Plantation, 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster County Central Park. rockfordplantation.org.
“MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS”
Travel back in time to Bethlehem in this unfolding of the Christmas story with live animals and state-of-the-art sets. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.