SPECIAL EVENTS
“MAGIC AND WONDER: A MAGICAL MERRY CHRISTMAS’’
Take a journey to the North Pole and watch toys come to life in Santa’s Workshop in this all-new magical musical variety show from illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Jan. 1, 2020. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 717-768-1568. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Sleeping Beauty.’’ Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Nov. 23. Sat. 11 a.m. $20. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
COLLEGE THEATER
“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM”
Millersville University Theatre presents this adaptation of Shakespeare’s popular comedy. Cont. tonight-Sat. 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students and seniors. Rafters Theater, Dutcher Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
“ROMEO AND JULIET’’
The classic tale of forbidden love. Cont. tonight and Fri. 8 p.m and Sun. at 2 p.m. $7. Tempest Theatre, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1170. etown.edu.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
BILL MAHER
Political comic/commentator performs. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $67. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
HIGH SCHOOL THEATER
LAMPETER-STRASBURG HIGH SCHOOL
“Come Out of the Closet,’’ a family-friendly comedy/mystery. Tonight-Sat. 7 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students and seniors. Performing Arts Center, Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. 717-464-3311. l-spioneers.org.
THEATER
Opening...
“THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’’
Theatre Harrisburg presents this sweeping, grand-scale musical from Disney Theatrical, based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo's 1831 novel. Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 24. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. (Also Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.) $38 adults, $36 seniors and military, $15 students. Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., Harrisburg. 717-232-5501. theatreharrisburg.com.
INTERACTIVE DINNER THEATER: STORIES AND CAROLS
Dine inside the decorated Mount Hope Mansion and enjoy interactive holiday-inspired theater and caroling. Opens tonight. Cont. through Dec. 22. Various days and times. $54.95. Mount Hope Estate, Route 72, north of Manheim. 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS
A spellbinding new holiday production from the producers of Broadway’s “The Illusionists.’’ Wed. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34.50. Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. 6th St., Reading, santander-arena.com.
“MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL”
Celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $41.85. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
Continuing...
AMT CHRISTMAS SHOW: “JOY TO THE WORLD’’
AMT’s original holiday production features a nostalgic theme, set in a Christmas-decorated small-town square — and lots of music! Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows various days and times. $46 adults, $23 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., 800-648-4102. amtshows.com.
“A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER’’
Quirky but heartwarming holiday story in which a couple facing challenges find the spirit of Christmas. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1568, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“LAST WRITES”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“THE MATCHMAKER”
Theater of the Seventh Sister presents "The Matchmaker: A Tale Drawn from 'Emma' by Jane Austen,” a one-act play adapted from the classic novel by Rock Ford director Sam Slaymaker. Cont. through Nov. 22. Thurs. 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Fri. 7 and 8:30 p.m. $20. Reservations required, many shows already sold out. Rock Ford Plantation, 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster County Central Park. rockfordplantation.org.
“MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS”
Travel back in time to Bethlehem in this unfolding of the Christmas story with live animals and state-of-the-art sets. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES”
Ziegfield Follies-style revue about America’s favorite folksy humorist. Cont. through Nov. 9. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.