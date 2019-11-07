BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
John and Amy Chapman, Fri. 9 p.m.; Memory Laps(e), Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Ghost Light Radio Show, Fri. 8-11 p.m. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; Love Haters, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Future Teens, tonight at 6; Spirit Animal, Fri. 7 p.m.; Breaking Falls, Generation Underground, Murderous Intent, Nothing Planned, Fri. 7 p.m.; Neil Hilborn, Sat. 7 p.m.; Big Fat Meanies, Sat. 7 pm..; Asian Doll, Sun. 6 p.m.; Norma Jean, Mon. 6 p.m.; Royal Bliss, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Steel Radiance, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Central City Orchestra, tonight from 7-10; Silver Rodeo, Sat. 7-9 p.m; Nick DiSanto, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Bend the Rails, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Temple Ave., Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Bryan Stevenson, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Steven Courtney Band, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Lisa Thomas Band, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Hexbelt, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Robin Work Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Love Haters, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Carlos Elliot & The Cornlickers, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
C.J. Filak hosts an open mic, tonight from 7-10; Stu Huggens and the Black Hats, Fri. 8-11 p.m.; Hydroponic Philharmonic, Sat. 8-11 p.m.; Mark Lentz, Wed. 7-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Medusa’s Disco, mystery fyre, Pansong, Fri. 8 p.m.; The Stonewall Vessels, 25th Hour, trash juice, Fri. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show; Irish session with Rich Dodson, Sat. 2 p.m.; Happy Hour with Dillweed, Sat. 5 p.m.; Solar Federation, Sat. 7 p.m.; Brook’s Hubbard, Chris Rattie, Sat. 8 p.m.; Matt Wenger, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Rockaoke, Tues. 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Adam Blessing, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by folk/rock duo Ever Since Summer. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
COLLEGE CONCERTS
F&M AFRICAN DRUMMING ENSEMBLE
Traditional African music. Sun. 3 p.m. Free. Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, F&M College. fandm.edu.
F&M ORCHESTRA
Orchestra concert titled “Slalom.’’ Sat. 8 p.m. Free. Barshinger Center, F&M College. 717-291-4346. fandm.edu.
F&M SYMPHONIC WIND ENSEMBLE
A concert titled “To the Moon.’’ Fri.. 8 p.m. Free. Barshinger Center, F&M College. 717-291-4346. fandm.edu.
LBC BRUNCH WITH BACH
Optional brunch, followed by a performance of Bach's “Magnificat” among other classical works featuring the LBC 60-voice Chorale, professional soloists and a live orchestra. Sun. brunch at 1 p.m. concert at 2:30 p.m. $25 for both, $10 concert only. Good Shepherd Chapel at Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, 717-560-8241. lbc.edu/events.
MU COMMERCIAL BANDS FALL CONCERT
Three MU Commercial Music Bands perform a concert of pop tunes and classic rock. Mon 7:30 p.m. $10 adults, free students. Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
MU FALL LAB FEST
Four MU Popular Music Lab Bands perform a concert of pop tunes and classic rock. Tues. 7:30 p.m. $10 adults, free students. Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
MU FALL PERCUSSION EXTRAVAGANZA
The MU Percussion Ensemble performs a variety of western art percussion literature and original compositions. Sun. 1 p.m. $10 adults, free students. Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BLUES & BLESSINGS CONCERT
“Check Your Blues at the Door: An Evening of Blues & Blessings,” by Grace Notes. Refreshments served before and after concert. Sun. 6 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.) Offering. Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, 717-898-1551. waysidepc.org.
CHORAL CONCERT
William Wright directs the Franklin & Marshall College Chamber Singers in a concert titled “Leaves of Many Colors.’’ Refreshments follow. Sun. 4 p.m. Free. Lancaster Theological Seminary, College Ave. and W. James St. 717-290-8702.
CLUB 42 JAZZ SERIES
Series of concerts in a club atmosphere with the option to buy food and beverages, continues with a performance by Shana Tucker Quartet. Fri. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $25. Atrium of the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
EICHER ARTS CENTER CONCERT SERIES
Series continues its 2019 season with a performance by Terry Strongheart. Refreshments provided. Sun. 2 p.m. In addition, the museum next door reopens from 1-4 p.m. Free, donations welcome. Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., Grater Community Park, Ephrata. 717-738-3084. eicherartscenter.com/events.
MUSICAL SALUTE TO VETERANS
“Of Thee I Sing: A Salute to Veterans,’’ a moving tribute to those who served with performers in period dress. Sun. 4 p.m. Offering to support the Lebanon VA Hospital. St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, 717-569-3241. stthomaslancaster.org.
ST. EDWARD’S CULTURAL EVENTS SERIES
Local mezzo-soprano Amy Yovanovich will present a program of classical sacred music, spirituals, and show tunes. Sun. 3 p.m. Offering. St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, 717-898-6276. sainteds.org.
SEVEN MOUNTAINS BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION CONCERT SERIES
Season continues with a performance by Sideline. Sat. 7 p.m. (Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m.) $20 adults, free for children under 12. Goodwill Firehall, 2318 S. Queen St., York. 717-395-7128 or 717-515-3324. sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.
WESTMINSTER MUSIC CONCERT SERIES
Series continues with “Friends of Csehy,’’ an evening of classical and sacred music featuring faculty members of the Csehy Summer School of Music. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, 717-569-2151. westpca.com/music.
ZACH WILLIAMS
On his “The Rescue Story Tour,’’ with guest Josh Baldwin. Tonight at 7. Tickets start at $21. Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. 6th St., Reading. santander-arena.com. thejunctioncenter.org.
OPERA
PENN SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT SERIES
Series continues with a special performance in honor of Veterans Day. “Glory Denied” is an opera retelling the true story of Vietnam veteran Col. Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war. Sat. 3 p.m. $30, $15 for veterans. Preshow lecture will be offered with Tom Philpott, the author of “Glory Denied”; Tom Cipullo, the composer of the opera; Andrew Nienaber, the director of the performance and the conductor of the performance; and Scott Drackley, artistic director of Penn Square Music Festival, 2 p.m. $10. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7018. artsmu.com. pennsquaremusicfestival.com.
THE REST OF THE MUSIC
MUSIC EXPO
Keystone Record Collectors’ monthly event featuring vinyl, cassettes, CDs, picture sleeves, jukebox items and much more. Buy, sell, trade or just enjoy. Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Spooky Nook Sports Lanco (formerly Lanco Fieldhouse), 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. 610-932-7852. recordcollectors.org.