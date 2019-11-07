SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
ART AUCTION
The Demuth Museum and Lancaster Museum of Art’s 21st Auction for Artists and Collectors featuring more than 70 original works by local, regional and nationally recognized artists. Fri. 6 p.m. $30 advance or at door. Imperial Ballroom at the Holiday Inn, 26 E. Chestnut St. 717-299-9940. demuth.org.
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
ARTISAN FAIR
New location for the Lancaster Designer Craftsmen’s 4th annual juried show featuring a wide array of fine art and crafts from nearly 100 local and national artists and artisans. Food available. Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. West Hall of the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon. artisanfair.org. lancasterdesignercraftsmen.org.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Opening...
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by ceramicist Dennis Maust. Opening reception, tonight from 6-8. Cont. through Jan. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-509-5490. landishomes.org.
Continuing...
ART SPACE AT LANCASTER HACC
“Painting on the Edge of Town’’ landscapes by Lou Schellenberg. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 10. Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. East Building, HACC Lancaster Campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. 424-200-0070. hacc.edu.
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
“Coloring Whispers’’ by Sheila O’Keefe Braun. Cont. through Nov. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY
“Ins & Outs: Selected Works by Scott Kreider and Sean Hildreth.’’ Cont. through Nov. 30. Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (First Fridays until 9 p.m.) Free. 106 W. Chestnut St., 717-874-4482. curiolancaster.square.site.
DAVID LYALL HOME & DESIGN
“Jaye Crist: Body Beautiful-Out of the Shadows,’’ black and white photography focusing on light and shadow to draw attention to the natural composition and beauty of the human body. Cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 241 N. Prince St. 717-690-8477. davidlyalldesign.com.
DISCOVER LANCASTER VISITORS CENTER GALLERY
Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including Dutchland Galleries, Family Farm Quilts, Stephen Gambone, Pots by de Perrot, Julia Swartz and The Old Country Store. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 501 Greenfield Road, 717-299-8901. discoverlancaster.com.
ECKERT ART GALLERY
“Diasporic Musing,’’ exhibit of ceramic artwork by African American artists Sharif Bey, Michael Clemmons, Mary Hakim Martin and Paul Andrew Wandless. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-3304, 717-871-4633. mville.us/eckertgallery.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
“Cathedral of Trees,” a new collection of paintings and drawings by Freiman Stoltzfus. Cont. through Nov. 30. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
THE GALLERY AT GARTH
Exhibit by Julie Yontz Rupp and Tom Newman. Cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 22 S. Second St., Columbia, 717-847-1718. garthart.co.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Looking Closer,” nature paintings by Steph Holmes. Cont. through Dec. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
HESS GALLERY
“Womenfolk - Gene Ann Behrens.’’ Cont. through Dec. 13. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Zug Memorial Hall, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1212. etown.edu.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
“Wild and Woolly,’’ membership show features depictions of animals in a variety of media. Cont. through Nov. 14. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Color-Text-Conversations,’’ by Blake Albright and Tanis Garber-Shaw. Exhibit cont. through Nov. 16. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LEFFLER CHAPEL AND PERFORMANCE CENTER
Elizabethtown College anatomy and physiology students present artwork that combines bodily systems and fine art. Cont. through Dec. 15. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown. etown.edu.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Yin and Yang — Watercolor Loose and Tight,’ featuring the paintings of Tim Harleroad and Jim Hamrick. Cont. through Nov. 21. Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 595 Granite Run Drive, 717-560-6441. mtpl.info.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
Exhibit of works by the late Lewis Lanza Rudolph. Cont. through Nov. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“West Virginia In All Seasons,” a colorful collection of photos by Herb Myers. Cont. through Dec. 29. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
“Art & You” featuring the work of Antonius-Tín Bui and Cupid Ojala. Cont. through Nov. 17. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“Texture and Figure” by Art Harrington; “Island In(tro)sections’’ by Allison Miller. Highlight artists: Jackie Madsen and Dick Whitson. Emerging artist: Basil Cliv Campbell. Cont. through Nov. 30. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
SUZANNE H. ARNOLD ART GALLERY
“Insider/Outsider,” an exhibit of contemporary paintings, prints and photographs of those in society who often are overlooked. Wed. 5-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 1-4:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. West Church and North White Oak streets, Lebanon Valley College, Annville, 717-867-6445. lvc.edu/gallery.
SYKES GALLERY
“Cowboys and Carpenters,’’ mixed media works and installations that focus on species disintegration and extinction, by Sutton Demlong and Alex Schechter. Exhibit continues through Jan. 29. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Breidenstine Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7249. millersville.edu.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Exhibit of the colorful paintings by Bethany Shaw. Cont. through Nov. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
THE WARE CENTER
Exhibit by Native American digital artist Samsoche Sampson. Cont. through Nov. 29. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
n Opening...
PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART
One of the country’s largest art museums featuring permanent collections and rotating exhibitions. Exhibit opening: “Off the Wall: American Art to Wear,’’ major exhibition highlighting a distinctive American art movement that emerged in the late 1960s. Opens Sun. Cont. through May 17. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students with ID, free for ages 18 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.
n Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Reality Reassembled: The Halloween Paintings of Peter Paone.” Cont. through Nov. 3. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: “Henry Libhart: Ravishing Realism.” Cont. through Nov. 10. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“Inspired: Contemporary Responses to a Legacy of Courage,’’ focuses on the 50th anniversary of the historic Stonewall uprising. Exhibit cont. through Nov. 17. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Current exhibits: works by mixed media artist Karen Garvey; “Environmental Graphiti - The Art of Climate Change” by Alisa Singer; and paintings by Michael Finch. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART
Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Current exhibits “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Gibson Gallery; also “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Rothman Gallery; and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Dana Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $22 adults, $20 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.