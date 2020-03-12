SPECIAL EVENTS

CIRCLE LEGACY PROGRAM

Second Friday series of programs continues with a program on HIV/AIDS awareness. Bring a dish to share. Fri. 6:30 p.m. Free admission, donations appreciated. Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St. (Enter basement via last door on Concord Street.) circlelegacycenter.org.



DANCES/DANCE LESSONS

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

Red Rose Scottish Dancers dance class held Sept.-May. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. redrosescottishcountrydance@gmail.com or 717-653-1397 for info.

SWING DANCE

Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.

WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE

Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.



GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS

LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA

Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.



HISTORIC

ELIZABETHTOWN BASEBALL HISTORY EXHIBIT

In-depth exhibition on Elizabethtown’s fascinating baseball history. Opening reception, Fri. 7-9 p.m. Cont. through April 17. Wed.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown, 717-367-4672. elizabethtownhistory.org.