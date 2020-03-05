SPECIAL EVENTS
CHARTER DAY
Commemoration of the founding of Pennsylvania features free admission to state-owned museums and historic sites, and many host special events. Sun. noon-5 p.m. Free. Lancaster County participants are: Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-733-6600, ephratacloister.org; the Railroad Museum of Pa., Route 741, Strasburg, GPS: 300 Gap Road, Ronks, 717-687-8628, rrmuseumpa.org; and Landis Valley Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401, landisvalleymuseum.org. Close by in Lebanon County is the Cornwall Iron Furnace, 94 Rexmont Road, Cornwall, 717-272-9711. cornwallironfurnace.org.
MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE
G-gauge, O-gauge, S-gauge, HO-gauge, N-gauge, Z-gauge and standard gauge trains and trolleys laid on 1,600 feet of track depict the railroads of yesterday and today at this Masonic Village and Elizabethtown Model Railroad Club open house. Sat. and Sun. 2-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, 717-287-2086. mvemodelrrclub.com or facebook.com/MasonicvillageMRRC.
READING ON THE RAILS
A special day of stories by an array of special guest readers amid the Railroad Museum’s display of train engines and cars. Sat. Story times begin at 9:30 a.m. Final session at 3:15 p.m. Included with regular admission. Reg. museum admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children 3-11, free for children 2 and under. Railroad Museum of Pa., Route 741, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg, 717-687-8628. rrmuseumpa.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Red Rose Scottish Dancers dance class held Sept.-May. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. redrosescottishcountrydance@gmail.com or 717-653-1397 for info.
SQUARE DANCE
Do-Pas-O square plus-level dance, with caller Dayle Hodge and cuer Chris Jopek. Visitors welcome to watch. Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. $9. Salem UCC Church, 2312 Marietta Ave. 717-394-4719 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA
Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.