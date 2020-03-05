SPECIAL EVENTS
“DIVAS & DAMES: KISS THE HEELS GOOD-BYE’’
Musical revue for adult audiences featuring marionettes and impressions of stars by Robert Brock, including Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Mae West, Bette Midler and Carol Channing. Cont. through March 7. Sat. 7 p.m. $30. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lmt.yapsody.com for tickets.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
JERRY SEINFELD
Comic performs. Fri. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
HIGH SCHOOL THEATER
HEMPFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
“Disney's Beauty and the Beast.” Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. $12 adults, $10 students, children and seniors. Hempfield High School Performing Arts Center, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. hempfieldsd.org/tickets.
LAMPETER-STRASBURG HIGH SCHOOL
“The Wizard of Oz.’’ Tonight and Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m. $10 adults, $8 students and seniors. Performing Arts Center, Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. 717-464-3311. l-spioneers.org.
SOLANCO HIGH SCHOOL
“Footloose.’’ Tonight-Sat. 7 p.m. Advance prices: $11 adults, $9 students and seniors. ($1 more at door.) Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville. showtix4u.com/event-details/36883 or call 866-967-8167.
THEATER
Opening...
“KINKY BOOTS”
Tony Award-winning Broadway Musical. Opens tonight. Cont. through April 4. Wed. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$85. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425. thefulton.org.
“VERBOTEN’’
Theater of the Seventh Sister presents this play set in 1936 Germany. Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $20 students and seniors. Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road. seventhsister.com.
Continuing...
“AN ACT OF GOD”
The Fulton Theatre 2019/2020 Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series continues with this outrageous comedy, where no act of God is safe. Cont. through March 8. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre, Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., 717-397-7425. thefulton.org/shows/.
“AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE”
Gamut Theatre Group presents this timeless story of corruption, power and fighting for the truth, written by Henrik Ibsen in 1882 and adapted by Arthur Miller in 1950. Cont. through March 15. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. $36 ages 26-64; $30 ages 65 and over and military; $19 ages 19-25; $15 students. New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111. gamuttheatre.org.
“AMELIE’’
A contemporary fairytale for both kids and adults. Cont. through March 8. Most Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. (and a few other dates — call or visit for details.) $22-$37 adults 35 and over, $20 adults 19-34, $15 ages 18 and under. Open Stage of Harrisburg, 25 N. Court St., Harrisburg. 717-232-6736, ext. 1. openstagehbg.com.
“CALLING ALL KATES”
Globetrotting new musical comedy. Cont. through March 14. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A., 717-327-5124 or boxoffice@primalancaster.org. primalancaster.org.
MURDER AT MOUNT HOPE MANSION
Annual interactive culinary whodunit. This year, the year is 1944 and the mysterious owner of the estate is funding a USO tour, but there’s more afoot than patriotism. The festivities will turn to murder and guests will need to solve the case. Cont. through April 25. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 and 7 p.m. (And beginning March 8, Sun. 1 p.m.) $56.95. Mount Hope Estate, grounds of the Pa. Renaissance Faire, Route 72, north of Manheim, 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
YOUTH/FAMILY THEATER
“CINDERELLA’’
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s version of this well-known fairy tale. Cont. through March 8. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m. $17, $25 adults ($19 at door), $12 students. Cavod Theatre, 665 W. Main St., New Holland, 717-354-3355. cavod.org.