SPECIAL EVENTS

“MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE!”

Family-friendly, interactive fun with demos and sometimes messy challenges. Sat. 7 p.m. $29-$49. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.



CHILDREN’S THEATER

LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE

A marionette production of “Peter Cottontail.’’ Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Opens Sat. Cont. through April 11. Sat. 11 a.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. (No performance March 21.) $15. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.



DANCE PERFORMANCE

BALLET MAGNIFICAT!

Professional Christian ballet company presents a performance titled “Hiding Place.’’ Wed. 7 p.m. $15. Good Shepherd Chapel, Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road. 717-560-8241. lbc.edu/events.

DANCE CONCERTS

The Arts at Millersville in partnership with Downtown Dances and NetCo Dance Co. present two performances in one day. Downtown Dances: Dreamscapes, Sat. 3 p.m.; and NetCo Dance Co. “(Sharing Space)’’ Sat. 7 p.m. Tickets for each concert are $15. The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.



HIGH SCHOOL THEATER

DONEGAL HIGH SCHOOL

“Seussical.’’ Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. Sun. 2 p.m. $10 adults, $8 students and seniors. (Also, free dress rehearsal for seniors, today at 2 p.m., doors at 1:30 p.m.) Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy. donegalsd.org.

ELIZABETHTOWN AREA HIGH SCHOOL

“Shrek the Musical.” Tonight and Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 and 7 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Auditorium of Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, 717-367-1533. showtix4u.com.

MANHEIM CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

“Into the Woods.’’ Tonight at 6; Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. Manheim Central High School auditorium, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim. email friela@manheimcentral.org.

WARWICK HIGH SCHOOL

“Shrek the Musical.’’ Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $11.50, $13.50 adults, $9.50, $11.50 students and seniors. Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, 717-626-3700. Tickets at warwicksd.org or 717-925-0030.



THEATER

Opening...

“QUEEN ESTHER”

New production showcases the story of a queen who risked her life to save her people. Opens Sat. Cont. through Dec. 31. Various days and times. $64-$84 adults, $34 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277. sight-sound.com.

Continuing...

“AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE”

Gamut Theatre Group presents this timeless story of corruption, power and fighting for the truth, written by Henrik Ibsen in 1882 and adapted by Arthur Miller in 1950. Cont. through March 15. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. $36 ages 26-64; $30 ages 65 and over and military; $19 ages 19-25; $15 students. New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111. gamuttheatre.org.

“CALLING ALL KATES”

Globetrotting new musical comedy. Cont. through March 14. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A., 717-327-5124 or boxoffice@primalancaster.org. primalancaster.org.

“KINKY BOOTS”

Tony Award-winning Broadway Musical. Cont. through April 4. Wed. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$85. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425. thefulton.org.

MURDER AT MOUNT HOPE MANSION

Annual interactive culinary whodunit. This year, the year is 1944 and the mysterious owner of the estate is funding a USO tour, but there’s more afoot than patriotism. The festivities will turn to murder and guests will need to solve the case. Cont. through April 25. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $56.95. Mount Hope Estate, grounds of the Pa. Renaissance Faire, Route 72, north of Manheim, 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.