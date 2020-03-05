SPECIAL EVENTS
FIRST FRIDAY COMPLINE
Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.
FIRST FRIDAY ORGAN SERIES
First Friday “Organic Reflections” series of 30-minute organ concerts on the church’s vintage 1958 analog Allen organ continues with a performance titled “Spring is Bach’’ by Larry Hershey. Fri. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Free. First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange St. 717-397-5149. firstreformedlancaster.org.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
March to Victory, Fri. 9 p.m.; Mama Tried, Sat. 9 p.m.; Dead Sunday with High Tied Side Show, Sun. 8 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Jeanette Stillman Band, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Reel Big Fish, Big D and the Kids Table, Keep Flying, tonight at 6:30; The (expletive) Gallows, tonight at 7; Sam Grow, Fri. 7 p.m.; Fea, Sat. 7 p.m.; Hardy, Sat. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Rooster Stone, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Andy Mowatt, Fri. 8 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Collinsville discount band on the patio, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Jimmy the Whale, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Haddassah Edith, Fri. 10 p.m.; Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Jason Newman Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Matt Wenger, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m.; St. Patrick’s Day Warm-up Party with Hold Fast, Wed. 6-8 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
MOE Blues Band, Fri. 8-11; Screamin Daisies in the barn, Sat. 8-11 p.m; Open Mic with Mike Steele and Friends, Sun. 2-5 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623. stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Happy Hour in the lounge with Corty Byron, Fri. 6 p.m.; Natalie Brooke, Fri. 8 p.m.; Sun & Rain with Solar Circuit, Fri. 10 p.m.; Bohemian Groove, Fri. 10 p.m.; Ukulele Uprising, Sat. noon; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 p.m.; Irish happy hour with Bon Accord, Sat. 5 p.m.; Stella Rue, Sat. 8 p.m.; Benjamin Vo Blues Band, Sat. 10:30 p.m.; Matt Wenger jam session, Sun. 2 p.m.; The Susan Giblin Foundation presents An Evening of The Cars!, Sun. 5 p.m.; Liz Fulmer, Sun. 8 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 7 p.m.; jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St., 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Mr. Nice Guy, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Jake Joyce, Fri. 7 p.m.; Troy Witman, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Leo DiSanto. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
A CAPPELLA CONCERT
Performance by Parkside Harmony. Sat. 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $17.85. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com. parksideharmony.org.
CLUB 42 JAZZ SERIES
Series of concerts in a club atmosphere with the option to buy food and beverages, continues with Reji Wood's “Portrait of a Lady: The Diva Legacies.” Sat. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $25. Atrium of the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
JAKE OWEN
Country singer in concert with guests Larry Fleet and Scotty Emerick. Fri. 8 p.m. $49-$69. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincon Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
MICHAEL W. SMITH
Platinum selling artist and author in concert. Tonight at 7:30. $59. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincon Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
THE OAK RIDGE BOYS
Back in town again. Sat. 2 and 7 p.m. $43. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincon Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
MUSICAL ART SOCIETY CONCERT
The society continues its season with a performance titled "Dancin O' The Green" presented by members of the Hooley School of Irish Dance under the direction of Crystal Glick Carper, sponsored by the Musical Art Society of Lancaster, Sun. 3 p.m. Offering. Bachman Center, 633 Community Way.
WILD HARBORS CONCERT
Performance by husband and wife singer-songwriters Chris and Jenna Badeker. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. Christ Church UCC, 247 S. Market St., Elizabethtown. wildharbors.com.