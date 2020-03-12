BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS

551 WEST

Moon Shine Spike, Fri. 9 p.m.; Blues on the Loose, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.

AMVETS POST 19

Soul Solution, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.

THE BRASSERIE

Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.

CHAMELEON CLUB

D.O.A., tonight at 7; Snatched & Drag, Sat. 7 p.m.; Granger Smith, Sun. 7 p.m.; Tiny Moving Parts, Belmont, Capstan, Jetty Bones, Wed. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.

COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB

Jake Metthew Rivers, Sat. 7 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.

COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM

Leo DiSanto, Fri. 8 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.

EDEN RESORT & SUITES

Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.

HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT

Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.

McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Fink’s Constant, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Irish celebration with music by Fire in the Glen, Hooly Irish Dancers, Abigail’s Garden, Magill and Friends and Backseat Hooligans, Sat. noon-11 p.m.; O’Gills Irish Dancers, Sun. 6 p.m.; Ogham Stones, Sun. 7 p.m.; St. Patrick’s Day celebration with Wyndfall, Dillweed, O’Gills Irish Dancers, Sporting Hill Ramglers and Fire in the Glen, Tues. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.

THE PRESSROOM

Anna Alexander Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.

SHANK’S TAVERN

Electric open mic jam with LB Blues, tonight at 8; Celtic Wood & Wires, Sun. 2 p.m.; St. Patrick’s Day celebration with music by Fire in the Glen, Amada Wells, Celtic Wood & Wires and more, Tues. beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting all day. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.

STONER GRILLE

Jim Pointer and David Orr as Porr, tonight at 7:30, Pocketful O’ Soul, Fri. 8-11; Wooden Wire in the barn, Sat. 8-11 p.m; Open Mic with Steven Courtney, Sun. 2-5 p.m.; St. Paddy’s Day Celebration with Steven Courney & the McCortney Brothers Band, Tues. 6-10 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623. stonercommons.com.

TELLUS360

The Willie Marble Experience, tonight at 8; Happy Hour with Tom Pontz, Fri. 6 pm.; The Phryg, Big Sexy and Peak, Fri. 8 p.m.; Irish Session with Rich Dodson, Sat. 2 p.m.; Irish Happy Hour with Sandy Shamrocks, Sat. 5 p.m.; St. Paddy’s with Big Boy Brass, Sat. 8 p.m.; AMFM does Van Morrison, Andy Metz U2 tribute, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Andy Mowatt Jam Session, Sun. 2 pm..; Fulginit Jazz Series, Herbie Hancock Tribute with Kirk Reese, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 7 p.m.; Lingering Doubts, Tues. noon; Celtic Cameron, Tues. 2 p.m.; Corty Byron and Friends, Tues. 7 p.m.; The Ogham Stones, Tues. 7 p.m.; Copy of Folk & Blues Jam with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St., 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.

WEATHERED VINEYARDS

Mike Gordon, tonight 6-8; Francois the piano man, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Maggie Spike, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.



CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES

EMMAUS ROAD CAFE

Performance by Juliana Schnee. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.

CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES

EICHER ARTS CENTER CONCERT SERIES

Rizzetta's Tones perform a St. Patrick's Day-themed concert in this first concert of the 2020 season. Refreshments provided. Sun. 2 p.m. Free, donations welcome. Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., Grater Community Park, Ephrata. 717-738-3084. eicherartscenter.com/events.

IRISH CONCERT

Performance by Téada, the group that created “Irish Christmas in America.’’ Tonight at 7:30. $20 adults, $12 students. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.

LANCASTER SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra presents “Emperor,’’ with guest pianist Matthew Graybil. Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 3 and 8 p.m. $10-$63.50. The Cultural Center at Willow Valley Communities, 900 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street. 717-291-4420. lancastersymphony.org.

PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE

Brit Floyd performs its new production, “Echoes 2020,” with highlights from “The Wall,’’ “Dark Side of the Moon,’’ “Animals’’ and more. Tues. and Wed. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $62.35. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

You’ll think its the Fab Four in concert. Tonight at 7:30. Tickets start at $5. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS

In concert. Fri. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.50. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.

SEVEN MOUNTAINS BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION CONCERT SERIES

Season continues with a performance by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Sat. 7 p.m. (Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m.) $20 adults, free for children under 12. Goodwill Firehall, 2318 S. Queen St., York. 717-395-7128 or 717-515-3324. sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

STARLIGHT TEA CONCERT SERIES

Music series continues with a performance by Simple Gifts, a folk/Celtic duo. Sat. 7 p.m. and Sun. 3 p.m. Offering. Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., 717-397-4751. lancob.org. apollochamberplayers.org.

STOMP

Percussion like you’ve never heard it before. In concert. Sun. 7:30 p.m. $59. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.

SUSQUEHANNA FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY SERIES

Series continues with the Canal Street String Band presenting “Folk and Blues Roots of the Grateful Dead.’’ Sat. 7:30 p.m. $24 adults, $10 students 3-22. Fort Hunter Centennial Barn, 5300 N. Front St., Harrisburg. 717-745-6577. sfmsfolk.org.