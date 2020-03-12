GALLERIES/ART SPACES

Opening...

ECKERT ART GALLERY

Mark Chagall: “Etchings and Lithographs.’’ Opening reception, tonight 5:30-7. Exhibit Cont. through May 1. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-3304, 717-871-4633. mville.us/eckertgallery.

UNITED ZION ART GALLERY

Exhibit by artist Chris Gold. Artist reception, Fri. 5-7 p.m. Exhibit cont through March. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.

Continuing...

ANITA’S ON WALNUT CAFE & BAKERY

Exhibit by national award-winning artist and designer Robert Wagner. Cont. through March. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. 324 E. Walnut St. anitasonwalnut.com.

CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY

Works by Christiane David. Tues. and Wed. by appointment; Thurs.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.

CITYFOLK GALLERY

The gallery celebrates its 10th anniversary with a group exhibit featuring gallery artists and invited guests. Cont. through March 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.

COLUMBIA CROSSING

Vintage — and reimagined — scenes from Columbia, by Maryland artist Mick Williams. Cont. through June 30. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 41 W. Walnut St., Columbia. 717-449-5607. susquehannaheritage.org.

CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES

Exhibit by retired art educator and watercolorist Linda Ellen Ackley Gaston. Exhibit cont. through March. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-381-3550. landishomes.org.

CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY

“Memory & Landscape’’ by Leah Limpert Walt. Cont. through March 7. Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (First Fridays until 9 p.m.) Free. 106 W. Chestnut St., 717-874-4482. curiolancaster.square.site.

DAVID LYALL HOME & DESIGN

“Susan Gottlieb: Abstract Impressions,’’ multimedia paintings that focus on the most elemental parts of the travel experience. Cont. through March 14. Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 241 N. Prince St. 717-690-8477. davidlyalldesign.com.

DISCOVER LANCASTER VISITORS CENTER GALLERY

Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including Christiane David, Josh Gingerich, Kevin Lehman, Riehl's Quilts & Crafts, G. Robert Wagner, and Zum Anker Alley Shoppes. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 501 Greenfield Road, 717-299-8901. discoverlancaster.com.

FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY

Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.

GALLERY ONE

Exhibit by Deborah Devor. Cont. through March. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (First Fridays 5-8 p.m.) Free. Inside Realty ONE Group Unlimited, 415 N. Prince St., 717-569-1700. galleryonelancaster.com. facebook.com/galleryonelancaster. sandradesrosiers.com.

HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY

“Marietta Art Alive!,” premier exhibit by local artist group. Cont. through March. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.

JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY

Works by Julia Swartz. Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.

LANCGALLERY

Photo exhibit by Michelle Johnsen curated by Loryn Spangler-Jones. Cont. through May 8. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 23 E. Fulton St., Lancaster. 717-824-3090. facebook.com/pg/lancgallery.

LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION

Kauffman Gallery: “Garden Show: Hearts and Flowers.’’ Steinmetz Gallery: Artwork by highlight artist David Gibson. Cont. through March 12. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.

LANCASTER GALLERIES

“Structure and Space,’’ paintings by Michael Allen, Ruth Bernard, Celia Reisman, Lou Schellenberg and John David Wissler. Cont. through March 14. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.

LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY

Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.

LIZ HESS GALLERY

Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.

MARITA HINES ART GALLERY

Original watercolors by Marita Hines and group exhibit, Marietta Art Alive Part II. Cont. through March. Fri. 4-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. noon-5 p.m. Free. 42 W. Market St. (2nd floor), Marietta, 717-314-9551.

PARROT GALLERY

“What Wood You See,” works by fine wood artist Doug Reesor. Cont. through April 26. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567. communitymennonite.org.

PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

Debut of new student gallery, with opening of “Coming to Terms: a participatory exhibition honoring the Class of 2020.” Cont. through May. In main gallery: “Butterfly Effect,’’ an exhibition by Philadelphia-based Ana Vizcarra Rankin. Cont. through April 12. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.

PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN

Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.

QUARRYVILLE LIBRARY C.X. CARLSON GALLERY

Exhibit titled “Perception’’ by Catherine J. Herbert and Holly Forrest. Cont. through March 31. Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Quarryville Library, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville, 717-786-1336. quarryvillelibrary.org.

RED RAVEN ART COMPANY

“Celebrating Women Artists,’’ exhibit by Jill Peckelun, Alicia Irwin and Emily Thompson with highlight artist Beth Bathe. Cont. through March 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.

SUZANNE H. ARNOLD ART GALLERY

“Danny Lion: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement.’’ Cont. through March 22. Wed. 5-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 1-4:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. West Church and North White Oak streets, Lebanon Valley College, Annville, 717-867-6445. lvc.edu/gallery.

SYKES GALLERY

Emerging Artist Exhibit: “Duet,’’ featuring works by Shelah Riley and Shannon Ryan. Cont. through March 31. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Breidenstine Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7249. millersville.edu.

THE WARE CENTER

“OtherMother Visual Art Exhibition.’’ Exhibit cont. through March 27. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.



MUSEUMS

Continuing...

BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART

“Votes for Women: A Visual History,” an exhibition that looks at the women’s suffrage movement. Cont. through June 7. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.

DEMUTH MUSEUM

Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: “Scholastics Art Awards Exhibition.’’ Cont. through April 19. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940. demuth.org.

LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART

“Lancaster County Young Artists Exhibition.’’ Cont. through April 19. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497. lmapa.org.

LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM

“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.

NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY

Revolving exhibits of art inspired by the sciences and nature. Current exhibits: Melissa W. Carroll: “Wow Moments’’; Flora and fauna by Friendship Heart Gallery artists; abstract works of flourescent minerals by Elizabethtown College students. Cont. through April. Also rotating works by 2020 artist-in-residence Bill Cifuni. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.

PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART

One of the country’s largest art museums featuring permanent collections and rotating exhibitions, including “A Collector's Vision: Highlights from the Dietrich American Foundation.’’ Cont. through June 7. “Off the Wall: American Art to Wear,’’ major exhibition highlighting a distinctive American art movement that emerged in the late 1960s. Cont. through May 17. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students with ID, free for ages 18 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.

PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART

Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Current exhibits “Sonya Clark: Finding Freedom.’’ Cont. through April 30. Dana Gallery; “Containing the Muse: Artists’ Books as Expression & Form.’’ Cont. through March 29. Gibson Gallery; “What a Wonderful World.’’ Cont. through March 29. Rothman Gallery; “Selections from the Permanent Collection & Art Bridges.’’ Cont. through April 30. Nissley Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Also, First Fridays from 5-8 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.