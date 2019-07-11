SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
BLUES & BREWS
Annual all-you-can-eat crab, seafood and barbecue feast plus music by Mike McMonagle. Two sessions. Sat. noon-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. $59.95 adults, $19.95 children 5-11. Tickets available online only. Grounds of the Pa. Renaissance Faire, Route 72, north of Manheim. parenfaire.com.
CELEBRITY BARTENDING NIGHT
Lancaster Public Library fundraiser features a team of bartenders serving up literary-inspired cocktails. All tips benefit the library. Music by Kevin Beeman. Wed. 5-8 p.m. Max’s Eastery, 38 W. King St. lancasterpubliclibrary.org.
ELIZABETHTOWN SECOND FRIDAY
This month features a “Lego Block Party: Scavenger Hunt.” Kids 4-12 can collect a different Lego block at participating businesses to build a special creation. Food available. Fri. 4-9 p.m. Free. Starts at the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce, 3 N. Market St. (must start by 8 p.m.) elizabethtowncoc.com.
HOPS ’N’ CLOCKS
Local brews, food and live music by Fire in the Glen are part of this 12th annual beer-tasting event. 21 and over. Fri. 6-9 p.m. $30 or $15 for designated drivers. (Call or visit for ticket availability.) National Watch and Clock Museum, 514 Poplar St., Columbia, 717-684-8261. museumoftime.org.
LITITZ SECOND FRIDAY
Monthly evening of music, art, special events and merchant promotions. Fri. 5-9 p.m. Free. Main and Broad sts., Lititz. lititzpa.com.
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
“The Power of Children: Making a Difference,’’ a traveling exhibit that shares the stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White, and how they made a positive difference in the world. Cont. through Aug. 11. Included with reg. museum admission. Reg. hours and admission: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $9, $13 adults, $8, $12 children 3-17 and seniors. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
NEW HOLLAND ANTIQUE CAR, GAS ENGINE AND TRACTOR SHOW
36th annual event celebrates cars from 1969 Music by the New Holland Combo and Swing Bands. Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. New Holland Community Memorial Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland. newhollandband.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
GLOBAL FAIR
Eastern Mennonite Missions hosts this international missions and culture event, featuring international food from a variety of countries, music, petting zoo, activities and much more. Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Donation requested for admission. Grounds of the Hans Herr House, 1849 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. emm.org/globalfair.
FILM SERIES/MOVIES
LANCASTER SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL FILM SERIES
Weekly series of anime films continues with “Sita Sings the Blues.’’ Mon. 6 p.m. Free. Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water St. lsaf-lancaster.org.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.