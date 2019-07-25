SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
CAKE AND ICE CREAM SOCIAL
Lancaster Recreation Commission is celebrating its 110th anniversary with food and fun. Tonight 5-7. Free. Sixth Ward Park, 680 E. Ross St. lancasterrec.org.
FOOD TRUCK AND VENDOR SHOW
Food, vendors and live music by Adriano. Bingo in the firehall. Bring lawn chairs. Sat. 2-7 p.m. Free. Stevens Fire Company carnival grounds, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens.
JOHN DEERE DAYS
Presented by the Waterloo Boys of Southeastern Pa., the show spotlights John Deere machines from every era. Also, tractor pulls, demonstrations, parade, rides, games. Fri. and Sat. grounds open at 9 a.m. $5 adults, $3 children 12-18. Grounds of Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association, 4997 Lincoln Hwy, Kinzers. roughandtumble.org.
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
“The Power of Children: Making a Difference,’’ a traveling exhibit that shares the stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White, and how they made a positive difference in the world. Cont. through Aug. 11. Included with reg. museum admission. Reg. hours and admission: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $9, $13 adults, $8, $12 children 3-17 and seniors. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
TASTE OF MOUNT JOY CRUISIN’ CUISINE CAR SHOW
17th annual event features up to 250 vehicles in the following classes: Antique, Classic, Muscle Car, Street Rod, Corvette, Motorcycle, Truck, Emergency Response and Custom. Food vendors, too. Sat. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Main Street from Manheim to Barbara streets, Mount Joy. mainstreetmountjoy.com.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
CENTRAL PA. BEER AND WINE FEST
3rd annual event features an array of samples from local breweries and wineries, plus food trucks. Fri. 5-9 p.m. Ages 21 and over. $25 unlimited sampling. Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike. Tickets at: bit.ly/beerandwinefesttixlnp. emeralde.org.
PEACE FEST
Event features children’s activities, food, special speakers and live music. Presented by the Peace Action Network of Lancaster. Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St. facebook.com/PANofLancaster.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA HISPANIC FESTIVAL
36th annual festival celebrates Hispanic culture with a wide array of food, native costumes, art, rides, games, Latin music and vendors. Cont. tonight 6-10; Fri. 6-11 p.m.; Sat. 4-11 p.m.) Free. Grounds of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St. sanjuanbautistalancaster.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.