SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
GREAT INFLATABLE RACE
All ages are welcome to take part in this wacky, bouncy obstacle fun run. Sat. 9 a.m. $40. Register online. Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim. thegreatinflatablerace.com/lancaster.
GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY
Ride aboard a train destined to be robbed during this family-friendly, Bonnie and Clyde adventure, an interactive train “robbery.’’ All voluntary donations will benefit the Clinic for Special Children in Strasburg. Call or visit for ticket availability. Sat. 5 p.m. Ticket price depends on car chosen. $19-$28 adults, $13-$28 children 2-11; $4-$28 children under 2. Strasburg Rail Road, Route 741, Strasburg. GPS: 301 Gap Road, Ronks. 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com.
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
“The Power of Children: Making a Difference,’’ a traveling exhibit that shares the stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White, and how they made a positive difference in the world. Cont. through Aug. 11. Included with reg. museum admission. Reg. hours and admission: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $9, $13 adults, $8, $12 children 3-17 and seniors. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park.worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
LANCASTER PRIDE FESTIVAL
Vendors, food trucks, beer tent, children’s play area, musical and drag performances. Dog friendly event. Special guest: poet Andrea Gibson. Sat. noon-6 p.m. $5, free for children 6 and under. Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. lancpride.com.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA HISPANIC FESTIVAL
36th annual festival celebrates Hispanic culture with a wide array of food, native costumes, art, rides, games, Latin music and vendors. Opens Wed. 6-9 p.m. Cont. through July 26. (Thurs. 6-10 p.m.; Fri. 6-11 p.m.; Sat. 4-11 p.m.) Free. Grounds of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St. sanjuanbautistalancaster.com.
TERRE HILL DAYS FESTIVAL
Annual community festival features outhouse races, live entertainment, carnival rides, games and food. Opens today. Today and Fri. opening at 5 p.m.; Sat. opens at 9 a.m. for breakfast; arts and crafts fair from 9 a.m-4 p.m.; rides and games open at 11 a.m.; fireworks finale at 10 p.m.; Sun. community church service at 10:30 a.m. followed by picnic and live music. Free. Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill. terrehilldays.com.
WASHINGTON BORO TOMATO FESTIVAL
Celebrate the sweetest, juiciest tomatoes around. Live music, bounce house, barrel train rides, dunk tank, food and fun. Sat. from 4-9 p.m. Free. Washington Boro Park, 2010 River Road, (Routes 999 and 441) Washington Boro.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
LANDIS VALLEY CIVIL WAR DAYS
Re-enactors transform Landis Valley into a Civil War-era crossroads village during this interactive day. Includes musket drilling and demonstrations, cavalry, horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Route 272/Oregon Pike, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.