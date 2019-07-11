BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Lisa Thomas Band, Fri. 9 p.m.; Sonic Tonic, Sat. 9 p.m.; Dead Sunday with High Tied Side Show, Sun. 8 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Dan Emery, tonight 7-10; Tuesday Rains, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
ANNIE BAILEY’S
Amber Nadine, Fri. 5-7 p.m.; Green Eggs Duo, Fri. 10 p.m.; traditional Irish music session, Sun. 2 p.m. 28-30 E. King St., 717-393-4000. anniebaileys.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Baroness, tonight at 7: Don’t Sleep, Digger, Funsize, Fri. 7 p.m.; Michael Wavves, Sat. 7 p.m.; Roland, Sat. 7 p.m.; CI Productions presents the 9th annual 717 Fest, Wed. 3 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Swing Street, Sat. 7-9 p.m.; Mike McMonagle, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FIRESIDE TAVERN
Vic Raolji, Fri. 8:30-11:30 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Pocketful O’ Soul, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Songwriters Night with Olds Sleeper, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Fink’s Constant, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Hunter Root, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Robin Work, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Jimmy the Whale, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Minivan, Fri. 8 p.m.; country acoustic open mic with Grant Bryan, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Open mic with host Mike Steele tonight 7-10; Ghost Light Radio Show, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Fierce, Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Mike Steele, Wed. 7 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Matt Hoss and Friends, tonight at 9; Summer Series with Dave Wilson Trio, Fri. 6 p.m.; THE, E Joseph and the Sparrows, John Smith’s Voyages, Fri. 8 p.m.; Red Rose Soul Club, Fri. 10 p.m.; Irish Session with Rich Dodson, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, rooftop, Sat. 6 p.m.; Tucker Hill, Sat. 10:30 p.m.; Corty Byron jam session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m; Monday Night Jazz with the Joe Plowman Trio, Mon. 6 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 pm.; Folk/Blues jam session with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m.; Country Western Wednesday with Garret Shultz, Wed. 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Wine by the Vine On Deck: Adam Blessing, Fri. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Troy Witman, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Jessica Boyer, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
GRETNA MUSIC
Gretna Music continues its summer season with a performance by jazz musician George Cables and his trio. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $10-$30 adults; $1 children 18 and under; A children’s performance (ages 4-8 recommended) titled “Havana Hop!’’ a sensory friendly participation play with music, dance and theater. Sat. 11 a.m. $10 adults, $1 children. Also a performance by English clarinetist, Julian Bliss, with the Wister Quartet and pianist Bradley Moore. Sun. 7:30 p.m. $10-$29 adults; $1 children 18 and under. Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. 717-361-1508. gretnamusic.com.
JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING
Music of Led Zeppelin featuring the son of the band’s late drummer, John Bonham. Sun. 8 p.m. $42-$77. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
JOHNNY MATHIS
The crooner brings his “Voice of Romance’’ tour to town. Tonight at 8. $85-$115. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
THE TEXAS TENORS
“America’s Got Talent” veterans perform. Fri. 8 p.m. $49. (Tickets are nearly sold out. Call for availability.) American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
CENTRAL PA. JAZZ FESTIVAL
39th annual, four-day festival features a riverboat cruise, a picnic and lots of jazz in a variety of locations. Opening concert by the Dave Stahl Quintet, today at 5:30 p.m. on the Pride of the Susquehanna riverboat (harrisburgriverboat.com). Locations include Gretna Theatre, Susquehanna Art Museum, Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, York’s Holy Hound Taproom and more. Performances cont. through Sun. For details, full schedule and ticket information, call 717-540-1010 or visit friendsofjazz.org.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
CONCERT AND ICE CREAM SOCIAL
Featuring music by the Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band. Bring lawn chairs. Fri. 7 p.m. Free. Grounds of Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive. 717-413-7126.
GRETNA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Larry McKenna’s Mt. Gretna Summer Concerts at the Tabernacle, a weekly series featuring an array of popular music styles. Next up: “The Devil Went Down to Gretna” featuring fiddler and vocalist Jessica Brust. Sat. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you want. Mt. Gretna Tabernacle, Third Street and Glossbrenner Ave., Mt. Gretna’s Campmeeting area. newvoicescabaret.com/mtgretnasummerconcerts.
L-S SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Series continues with a performance by the Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band and the Flipside Big Band. Bring lawn chairs. Sun. 6:30 p.m. Free. L-S YMCA Amphitheater, 800 Village Road, (Route 741) Lampeter. (Rain location: Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road.) 717-413-7126.
LANCASTER SUMMER ARTS JAZZ SERIES
Jazz music under the stars (weather permitting) continues with a performance by Temple Avenue. Tues. 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Steinman Park, 20 W. King St. lsaf-lancaster.org.
LONG’S PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
The Amphitheater Foundation’s 57th annual summer music series continues with a performance by party band Matches, Sat. 7:30 p.m. and Brazilian music duo MINAS. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. Food available. Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. longspark.org.
MOUNTVILLE LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Outdoor concert series sponsored by the Mountville Community Services Foundation. Bring lawn chairs. This week: “Let Freedom Ring’’ by Servant Stage Company. Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Lawn of Mountville Church of the Brethren, College Ave. and Clay St., Mountville. (In case of rain, concerts will be held inside the church.) 717-285-5122. mountvillecob.org.
MUSIC AT THE RIVER
Bring a chair, blanket and picnic if you like for this occasional series of live music. Next up: Stu Huggens & the Black Hats, Sun. 3-5 p.m. Free. Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia. 717-449-5607.
MUSIC IN THE GROVE
Weekly outdoor music program of bluegrass and gospel music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food available. This week: Sunnyside. Sun. 6 p.m. Offering. Grounds of St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, south of Bowmansville. 717-445-5505. sjclutheran.org.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Annual weekly outdoor concert series continues with a performance by Pocketful O’ Soul. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 21 and over only. Snacks and chilled wine available. Picnics welcome (but not other alcohol). Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. (Doors at 6 p.m.) $16. Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, 717-426-3514. nissleywine.com/music-in-the-vineyards/.
NEW HOLLAND SUMMER ARTS ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
Season continues with a performance by the Nomads (’50s rock ’n’ roll), Sat.; Sam Schmidthuber (country), Sun.; and Big Boy Brass (New Orleans style), Wed. All performances 7-9 p.m. Free. Community Memorial Park, 401 E. Jackson St., New Holland, 717-355-9795. facebook.com/newhollandsummerarts.
POUR SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
Courtyard performances continue with Justin Angelo. Sat. 3:30-5:30 p.m. 114 N. Prince St. pouronprince.com.
THE SOUNDS OF STRASBURG CONCERT SERIES
Annual series of concerts in the park continues with a performance of country/rock by the Jess Zimmerman Band. Bring lawn chairs. Sat. 6:30 p.m. Free. Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg, 717-572-6830. strasburgpark.org.
THE REST OF THE MUSIC
MUSIC EXPO
Keystone Record Collectors’ monthly event featuring vinyl, cassettes, CDs, picture sleeves, jukebox items and much more. Buy, sell, trade or just enjoy. Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Spooky Nook Sports Lanco (formerly Lanco Fieldhouse), 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. 610-932-7852. recordcollectors.org.