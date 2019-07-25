SPECIAL EVENTS
DUTCHLAND DULCIMER GATHERING
5th annual event includes classes and a jam session Fri. 2:30-9 p.m.; classes continue Sat. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Event concludes with a concert featuring national champion players Wendy Songe and Nina Zanetti, along with Dave Haas, Butch Ross, Bill Collins and Judy and Kirk House. Andy Fox will perform on guitar. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. All the events/concerts take place at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. For details and class registration information, call 717-419-1152 or visit dutchlanddulcimers.org.
MEDITATIONS ON LOSS
An evening of music, poetry and healing. Music by Christopher Brooks and Patrick White. Poetry reading by Justin Hopkins. Tues. 7 p.m. $10. Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry St., 717-295-1949. mulberryartstudios.com.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Quentin Jones Trio, Fri. 9 p.m.; Sweet Ember, Sat. 9 p.m.; Reggae Sunday with Good Stew, Sun. 8 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
ANNIE BAILEY’S
Jimmie Farrell, Fri. 5-7 p.m.: The Luv Gods, Fri. 10 p.m. 28-30 E. King St., 717-393-4000. anniebaileys.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Like A Storm and Through Fire, Fri. 6 p.m.; Carousel Kings, Fri. 6 p.m.; JBDK and More, Sat. 7 p.m.; Wretched Tongues, Sat. 7 p.m.; Fit For a King, Sun. 5:30 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Steele Radiance, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
The Gayle Harrod Band, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Tuck Ryan, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Party of 5, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Hydroponic Philharmonic, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Mousey Brown Trio, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Abigail’s Garden, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Mark Huber, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Dillweed, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight; Just Us, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with The Picaros, tonight at 8; Ben Pierson, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Shine Delphi, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Open mic with host John Brown Band, tonight 7:30-10; Love Haters, Fri. 7-10 p.m.; 3rd Power Family Soul Band, Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Vic Radlji, Wed. 7-10 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TAJ MAHAL
Mountainsong, Fri. 6-9 p.m. 2080 Bennett Ave., 717-295-1434. tajlancaster.com.
TELLUS360
The Willie Marble Experience, tonight at 8; Corty Byron does the music of The Doors, tonight at 8; Summer Series with Inca Campers, Fri. 6 p.m.; Nearly York, Fri. 8 p.m.; Whiskey Before Breakfast Irish Session, Sat. 2 p..; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Cousin Earth with Paul Colombo Trio, Sat. 8 p.m.; Irish Session with Dave Pedrick, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Bjorn Acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Electric musicians jam, Tues. 7 p.m.; Country Western Wednesdays with Melanie Brulee, Wed. 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
The Visitors Duo, Fri. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Justin Angelo, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Ali Murphy, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BREAKING BENJAMIN
Multiplatinum selling rock band in concert. Sat. 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.10. Hersheypark Stadium, 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000. hersheyentertainment.com or ticketmaster.com.
CAMP MFE BENEFIT CONCERT
Fun concert benefiting Music for Everyone’s summer camps features works by composers who “rocked the boat in the classical world.’’ Musicians include Michael Jamanis, Thor S. Sigurdson, Frances Veri and Michael Jamanis Sr., and many more. Wed. 7 p.m. First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St.
GRETNA MUSIC
Gretna Music continues its summer season with a performance by the Amjad Ali Khan Sarod Trilogy. Sun. 7:30 p.m. (pre-performance Indian Dance performance at 6:45 p.m.) $10-$30 adults; $1 children 18 and under. (Adults accompanying a child can get $5 tickets.) Special related event: lecture on the instruments of Indian classical music by John Protopapas, tonight at 7. Free. Events at Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. 717-361-1508. gretnamusic.com.
KIDZ BOP WORLD TOUR 2019
Family concert. Fri. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $32.35. Giant Center, Hershey, 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000. hersheyentertainment.com or ticketmaster.com.
TINY MODERN CONCERT SERIES
Series of intimate concerts continues with a performance by Brooklyn, NY-based goth folk duo, Charming Disaster. Sun. doors at 6:30 p.m. (A rock paper scissors tournament opens the evening) Suggested donation of $10-$15. Modern Art, 529 W. Chestnut St. 717-824-5563 or 610-761-9799. itsmodernart.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
EPHRATA ELKS SUMMER MUSIC FEST
Seven bands on two stages, plus games, food and beverages. Sat. noon-10 p.m. $35 all day, $20 after 5 p.m. Ephrata Elks, 170 Akron Road, Ephrata, bit.ly/ephrataelksmusicLNP.
LANCASTER INTERNATIONAL PIANO FESTIVAL
Annual event that allows aspiring concert pianists to study with guest artists and Millersville artist-faculty. Event also features artist concerts for the public. Cont. through July 27. This week’s performances: Aysylu Salyakhova, tonight at 7:30 (pre-concert lecture at 7 pm.) $25 adults $5 students. Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St.; and the Piano Gala concert, Sat. 7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com. lancasterpianofest.com.
SUSQUEHANNA FOLK FESTIVAL
2nd annual rain-or-shine festival sponsored by the Susquehanna Folk Music Society features names including BeauSoliel with Michael Doucet, Cherish the Ladies, Dom Flemons, Hot Club of Cowtown and many more. Also workshops, dance, storytelling, cafts. Fri. 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-midnight; Sun. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Prices range from $12 to $78 depending on length of time at festival. Free for children 12 and under. Roundtop Mountain Resort, 925 Roundtop Road, Lewisberry. www.SusquehannaFolkFestival.org, 717-745-6577.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
ALLEGRO WHEATLAND LAWN CONCERT
James Buchanan’s Wheatland hosts the Allegro Chamber Orchestra for an evening concert titled “Sounds of Summer” with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Gershwin’s “Summertime’’ and many more. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are welcome. Sat. Gates at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. $30 adults, free for children 5 to 18. ($35 for reserved seating.) Lawn of President James Buchanan’s Wheatland, 1120 Marietta Ave. (rain location: First United Methodist Church). For tickets, visit allegrolancaster.org.
BIG BAND & BLOOMS
An evening of music with the Hershey Symphony Big Band. Guests welcome to bring picnics, blankets or chairs (and dancing shoes!) Food trucks will be on-site. Fri. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $18 advance, $20 at the door. Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey. hersheygardens.org.
GRETNA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Larry McKenna’s Mt. Gretna Summer Concerts at the Tabernacle, a weekly series featuring an array of popular music styles. Next up: "One Fine Night: The Music of Carole King." Sat. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you want. Mt. Gretna Tabernacle, Third Street and Glossbrenner Ave., Mt. Gretna’s Campmeeting area. newvoicescabaret.com/mtgretnasummerconcerts.
HUFFNAGLE PARK CONCERT SERIES
Outdoor series of monthly concerts continues with a performance by Summit Hill Bluegrass. Bring lawn chairs. Sat. 7 p.m. Free. Huffnagle Park, Summit Drive and Oak Street, Quarryville. (Rain location: Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville.) quarryvilleborough.com/recreation.
LANCASTER SUMMER ARTS JAZZ SERIES
Jazz music under the stars (weather permitting) concludes with a performance by Pablo & Toots. Tues. 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Steinman Park, 20 W. King St. lsaf-lancaster.org.
LONG’S PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
The Amphitheater Foundation’s 57th annual summer music series continues with a performance by Irish band Realta. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. Food available. Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. longspark.org.
MOUNTVILLE LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Outdoor concert series sponsored by Mountville Community Services Foundation. Bring lawn chairs. This week: The Sacred Orchestra with Dave Stahl. Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Lawn of Mountville Church of the Brethren, College Ave. and Clay St., Mountville. (In case of rain, concerts will be held inside the church.) 717-285-5122. mountvillecob.org.
MUSIC IN THE GROVE
Weekly outdoor music program of bluegrass and gospel music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food available. This week: Summit Hill. Sun. 6 p.m. Offering. Grounds of St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, south of Bowmansville. 717-445-5505. sjclutheran.org.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Annual weekly outdoor concert series continues with a performance by Central City Orchestra. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 21 and over only. Snacks and chilled wine available. Picnics welcome (but not other alcohol). Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. (Doors at 6 p.m.) $16. Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, 717-426-3514. nissleywine.com/music-in-the-vineyards/.
NEW HOLLAND SUMMER ARTS ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
Season continues with a performance by The New Individuals, Sat.; Servant Stage’s “Let Freedom Ring,’’ Sun.; Conley & Watson, Wed. All performances 7-9 p.m. Free. Community Memorial Park, 401 E. Jackson St., New Holland, 717-355-9795. facebook.com/newhollandsummerarts.
WOLF MUSEUM LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Monthly series continues with a performance by Abigail’s Garden. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Sun. 3-5 p.m. $10 suggested donation includes beer, wine and Rijuice. On museum grounds, 423 W. Chestnut St. wolfmuseum.net.