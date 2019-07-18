BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Shawan and the Won Ton, Fri. 9 p.m.; Gary Brown, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
ANNIE BAILEY’S
Abigail’s Garden, Fri. 5-7 p.m. 28-30 E. King St., 717-393-4000. anniebaileys.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Unleash The Heat Tour, Monument of a Memory and more, tonight at 5:30; Vandoliers & Jason Hawk Harris, tonight at 9; The Menzingers, Fri. 7 p.m.; The Reverend Peyton’s Big Band, Fri. 7 p.m.; Electric 6, Sat. 7 p.m.; Sad & Boujee - Trap & Emo dance party, Sat. 8 p.m.; Buckcherry, Sun. 6 p.m.; Spirit Animal, Sun. 6:30 p.m.; Iron Chic, Sun. 7 p.m.; Chris Webby, Wed. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Duane Slaymaker, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Bend the Rails, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
The Picaros, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FIRESIDE TAVERN
Silver 63, Fri. 8-11 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Love Haters, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Nate Myers and the Aces, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Last Shot Band, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Turn the Page, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Dave and Chris, Sat. 10 p.m.; David Wilson Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Buzzard Luck, tonight at 8; The Chapmans, Fri. 8 p.m.; Mike D’Archangelo, Sun. 1 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Jack Roberts, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Open mic with host Blue Voodoo with Bob Noble, tonight 7-10; Steele Radiance, Fri. 7-10 p.m.; Blues on the Loose, Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Steven Courtney, Wed. 7 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
AMFM “Keep Calm and Funk On’’ British Bands “All Funked Up’’ tonight at 8; Summer Series with Tractor Jerry, Fri. 6 p.m.; Night Glitter, Fri. 8 p.m.; Bassel & The Supernaturals, Fri. 10:30 p.m.; Hadassah Edith and Friends Session, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Blues Night with Bluestime and Mystic Alpacas, Sat. 8 p.m.; Squaring the Circle, Sat. 10:30 p.m.; Andy Mowatt jam session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Genderbend Cabaret for Coco, Sun. 6:30 p.m.; Screaming Females plus Dark Thoughts, Mon. 7 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Jam session with Leo DiSanto, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Songsmith, Fri. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Danny Frederick, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Jimmy the Whale, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
AMERICA
In concert. Fri. 8 p.m. $59. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
GENE WATSON
With guests Linda Davis, Lang Scott and Bill Whyte. Sun. 3 p.m. $39. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
GOSPEL CONCERT
Performance by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound. Sat. 6 p.m. $25, $35 adults, $24 children 2-12. Lancaster Mennonite School High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East. 800-965-9324.
PIANO CONCERT
Performance of works by Latin American and African American composers by Maria Thompson Corley. Sun. 4 p.m. Offering. St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road.
STARLIGHT TEA CONCERT SERIES
Music series continues with a performance by the New Holland Band: “Great Hymns and Songs of the Faith.” Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., 717-397-4751. lancob.org.
THOMAS RHETT
Country singer brings his “Very Hot Summer Tour’’ to Hershey. Guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins (his dad). Sat. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Hersheypark Stadium, 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000. hersheyentertainment.com or ticketmaster.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
CATSTOCK
Day of music to benefit the new Columbia Animal Shelter. Performances by the Blue Voodoo Band, Stu Huggens, Kracker Beez, River Rat Jenkins and more. Food and drink available. Bring lawn chairs. Sun. 2-9 p.m. $15 general admission, $40 for VIP which includes two drink tickets, a can cooler, table service and covered seating area. Grounds of Columbia Animal Hospital, 4081 Columbia Ave., Columbia. bit.ly/catstocktixLNP.
LANCASTER INTERNATIONAL PIANO FESTIVAL
Annual event that allows aspiring concert pianists to study with guest artists and Millersville artist-faculty. Event also features artist concerts for the public. Opens Fri. Cont. through July 27. This week’s performances: Oxana Yablonskaya “The Seasons.’’ Fri. 7:30 p.m. (pre-concert lecture at 7 p.m.) $40 adults, $30 seniors, $25 music educators, $5 students.; Chamber music concert with Christopher Shih, Eric Fung, Simon and Agnes Maurer, Cara and Emilio Colon and Anthony Cecere. Sat. 7:30 p.m. Preconcert lecture at 7 p.m. $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 music educators, $5 students; pianist Pavel Nersessian, Sun. 7:30 p.m., pre-concert lecture at 7 p.m. $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 music educators, $5 students. These three concerts at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.; Pianist Jeremy Young, Mon. 7:30 p.m. with pre-concert lecture at 7 p.m. $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 music educators, $5 students; LIPF Piano Competition Final, Tues. 7:30 p.m. Free. These two concerts at Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com. lancasterpianofest.com.
MUSIC FRIDAY
Monthly celebration of music at a variety of downtown Lancaster locations. Fri. Most events 6-9 p.m. and most events free. This month’s Signature Concert, All Systems Go. Food trucks, beer and wine available. Fri. 6-8 p.m. Free. Binns Park, 100 N. Queen St. For full schedule, go to visitlancastercity.com.
PARROTFEST
It’s five o’clock somewhere! Annual Parrotfest features music by Jimmy and the Parrots. Food and drink available. Fri. gates open at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m. $12. Under the tents at Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim. To order tickets (by today), email info@lancasterliederkranz.com.
RIVER HILLS MUSIC FESTIVAL
First-time event for ages 21 and over features headliner Sam Grow, plus Southern Tide, Garrett Schultz and The 81 Run. Food and drinks available. Sat. 2-10 p.m. $35, $50 VIP. Lancaster County Sportsfarm, 573 Hilldale Road, Holtwood. riverhillsmusicfestival.com.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
CONCERTS BY THE CREEK
Monthly series of eclectic musical performances. Food available. (No alcohol, smoking or vaping). Opens with a performance by the Lower Case Blues. Tues. 5:30 p.m. Free. Grater Community Park, Cocalico Street, Ephrata. concertsbythecreek.org.
EPHRATA CONCERT BAND SERIES
Season finale of this weekly series of concerts by the Ephrata Concert Band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Sun. 7:15 p.m. Free. Grater Community Park band shell, Cocalico Street, Ephrata. Rain location: Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 S. Academy Drive, Ephrata. 717-336-2671.
GRETNA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Larry McKenna’s Mt. Gretna Summer Concerts at the Tabernacle, a weekly series featuring an array of popular music styles. Next up: “The Music of Carly Simon.” Sat. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you want. Mt. Gretna Tabernacle, Third Street and Glossbrenner Ave., Mt. Gretna’s Campmeeting area. newvoicescabaret.com/mtgretnasummerconcerts.
LANCASTER SUMMER ARTS JAZZ SERIES
Jazz music under the stars (weather permitting) continues with a performance by the Paul Colombo Group. Tues. 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Steinman Park, 20 W. King St. lsaf-lancaster.org.
LONG’S PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
The Amphitheater Foundation’s 57th annual summer music series continues with a performance by Lachy Doley. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. Food available. Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. longspark.org.
MOUNTVILLE LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Outdoor concert series sponsored by the Mountville Community Services Foundation. Bring lawn chairs. This week: The Perseverance Band of Lebanon. Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Lawn of Mountville Church of the Brethren, College Ave. and Clay St., Mountville. (In case of rain, concerts will be held inside the church.) 717-285-5122. mountvillecob.org.
MUSIC IN THE GROVE
Weekly outdoor music program of bluegrass and gospel music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food available. This week: Hertzog Trio. Sun. 6 p.m. Offering. Grounds of St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, south of Bowmansville. 717-445-5505. sjclutheran.org.
MUSIC IN THE ORCHARD
The Hans Herr House continues its 8th season of outdoor concerts with a performance by Michaela McClain. Sweetlife opens. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. No alcohol. Sat. 6 p.m. $8 adults, free for children under 12. Grounds of the Hans Herr House, 1849 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. 717-393-9745. hansherr.org.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Annual weekly outdoor concert series continues with a performance by Mama Tried. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 21 and over only. Snacks and chilled wine available. Picnics welcome (but not other alcohol). Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. (Doors at 6 p.m.) $16. Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, 717-426-3514. nissleywine.com/music-in-the-vineyards/.
NEW HOLLAND SUMMER ARTS ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
Season continues with a performance by Elvis and The Memphis Mafia w/ Bob Lougheed as Elvis, Sat.; Temple Avenue, Sun.; and Jubilation, Wed. All performances 7-9 p.m. Free. Community Memorial Park, 401 E. Jackson St., New Holland, 717-355-9795. facebook.com/newhollandsummerarts.