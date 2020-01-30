SPECIAL EVENTS
MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE
G-gauge, O-gauge, S-gauge, HO-gauge, N-gauge, Z-gauge and standard gauge trains and trolleys laid on 1,600 feet of track depict the railroads of yesterday and today at this Masonic Village and Elizabethtown Model Railroad Club open house. Sat. and Sun. 2-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, 717-287-2086. mvemodelrrclub.com or facebook.com/MasonicvillageMRRC.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Red Rose Scottish Dancers dance class held Sept.-May. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. redrosescottishcountrydance@gmail.com or 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA
Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
ORCHID SHOW AND SALE
The Susquehanna Orchid Society presents “For the Love of Orchids,’’ 36th annual show and sale featuring participants from Pa., Maryland and Washington D.C.-based orchid societies. Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Tours at 9:15 a.m. and 4 p.m.; information sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) Included with garden admission. $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and under. Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 717-534-3492. hersheygardens.org.