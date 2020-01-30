BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Smokehouse 4, Fri. 9 p.m.; Free Reign, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Party of 5, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Popscotch, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Coffee with Lions, These Machines, Fri. 7 p.m.; KIX, Fri. 7 p.m.; Dirty Honey, Sat. 7 p.m.; KIX, Sat. 7 p.m.; Arms and Sleepers, drab, Sat. 8 p.m.; The Iron Maidens, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Callie Tomblin, Sat. 7 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Scott Parmer, Fri. 8 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Ric Iannone, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Anna Alexandra, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Street Trio, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Little Buddy Blues Band, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Kililn the blues, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Hunter Root with guest Darion Washington, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Swing Street, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with LB Blues, tonight at 8; Quentin Jones, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Callie Tomblin, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Rock City Band, Fri 8 p.m.; 3rd Power Family Soul Band, Sat. 8 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TAJ MAHAL
Mountainsong, Fri. 6-9 p.m. 2080 Bennett Ave., 717-295-1434. tajlancaster.com.
TELLUS360
Nielsen Family Band Tom Petty Show, Fri. 8 p.m.; Josh Christina, Fri. 11 p.m.; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 p.m.; Happy Hour with Luce and Bruce, Sat. 5 p.m.; Proud Monkey - Dave Matthews tribute, Sat. 8 p.m.; Squaring the Circle, Nina deVitry, Sat. 8 p.m.; Jordan Rast bluegrass session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn Acoustic open mic, Mon. 7 p.m.; old time jam, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Noah James, tonight 6-8; Mike Gordon, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Jason Smith, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
ZOETROPOLIS
Nina de Vitry, with Lyle de Vitry and Sam Leslie. Fri. 8-11 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $10. Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. zoetropolis.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Bobbi Carmitchell. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.
COLLEGE CONCERTS
F&M SUPERBOWL CULTURAL WARM-UP
29th annual concert professional musicians and student musicians. Sat. 8 p.m. Free. Barshinger Center, F&M College. www.fandm.edu.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
CLUB 42 JAZZ SERIES
Series of concerts in a club atmosphere with the option to buy food and beverages, continues with double bassist Endea Owens and The Cookout. Sat. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $25. Atrium of the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
REINHOLDS BLUEGRASS SERIES
Farm Country Shindig continues its bluegrass series with a performance by Summit Hill and Canaan’s Land Bluegrass. Sat. Doors at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Food available. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-17, free for children 12 and under. Reinholds Fire Company banquet hall, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds. 610-573-0797. facebook.com/FarmCountryShindig/.