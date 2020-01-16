DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
LANCASTER CONTRADANCE
Ann Fallon calls to Alexander Mitchell, Henry Koretzky and Jill Smith. Sat. New dancers’ workshop 6:15 p.m.; dance 7-10 p.m. $10 adults, $6 students, free for children 15 and under. St. John's Episcopal Church 321 W. Chestnut St. 717-951-4317. lancastercontra.org.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA
Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Opens Sat. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
OUTDOORS
POLAR BEAR 5K
10th annual 5K (3.1 miles) trail run/hike sponsored by the Sierra Club - Lancaster Group. Leashed dogs welcome. Sat. 10 a.m. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Registration fee, $30 through Fri. $35 race day. Pavilion 22 (Kiwanis Lodge). Parking with shuttle service (until 9:30 a.m.) available from 826 Eshelman Mill Road, Lancaster County Central Park. lancastersierraclub.org. For info., email sierraclubevent@gmail.com.