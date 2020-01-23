SPECIAL EVENTS
PA AUTO SHOW
More than 30 manufacturers showcase the latest cars, trucks and crossovers, plus pre-owned vehicles, motorcycles and a Boat Hall. Today from 1-9 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 adults, $6 seniors, $6 active military and students with ID, free for children 12 and under with paying adult. Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. autoshowharrisburg.com.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
BLAST INTO SQUARE DANCE
Do-Pas-O Square Dance Club hosts this beginners event to learn the basics of square dancing. (For adults and children 10 and up.) Sat. 1-5 p.m. $15. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. 717-394-4719. dopaso.org.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA
Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.