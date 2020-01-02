SPECIAL EVENTS
MOD BETTY APPEARANCE/BOOK SIGNING
Appearance by the creator of Retro Roadmap, the online resource highlighting “cool vintage places, good eats and retro fun.” Hosted by the Lititz Historical Foundation. Sat. 1:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT). Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, lititzlibrary.org. 717-626-2255 for reservations. retroroadmap.com.
TOY TRAIN SHOW
More vendors and a new location! Sponsored by Keystone Division of Train Collectors Association, show features four operating layouts and about 105 vendor tables with trains for sale or display. Food available. Door prizes. Sat. 9 a.m.-noon. $4. Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. keystonedivisiontca.org/meet-information.html or facebook.com/keystonedivtca.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW
A celebration of Pa.’s agricultural heritage with exhibits, special events, displays, entertainment, food and more. This year’s theme: “Imagine the Possibilities.’’ Opens Sat. Continues through Jan. 11. Daily 8 a.m.-9 p.m. except Sun. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Jan. 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission but parking is $15. Pa. Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, North Cameron and Maclay sts., Harrisburg. 717-787-2905. farmshow.pa.gov.
HOLIDAYS - CHRISTMAS
A BRANDYWINE CHRISTMAS
Annual holiday display and celebration features an O-gauge model train display, antique dolls, thousands of whimsical critter ornaments on towering trees, live music, special events and more. Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $18 adults; $15 seniors, $6 students with ID and children 6-18, free children under 6. Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, U.S. Route 1 in Chadds Ford, 610-388-2700. brandywinemuseum.org.
COLUMBIA MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY
Annual Ed King Memorial Model Train Open House sponsored by the Columbia Historic Preservation Society HO model and Lower Susquehanna Valley Model Railroaders. An O-scale railroad modular layout modeled after Columbia from the ’20s to the ’50s. Cont. through Jan. 5. Sat. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Columbia Historic Preservation Society, 19-21 N. Second Street Columbia. columbiahistory.net.
LONGWOOD GARDENS CHRISTMAS DISPLAY
“A Longwood Christmas’’ turns the gardens into a wonderland. This year the gardens feature the many shapes of the season in a display that is both nostalgic and inventive, plus half a million lights. Cont. through Jan. 5. Admission is by advance reservation only for this display. Timed tickets are needed. Daily 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $30 adults; $27 seniors and college students with ID; $16 children 5-18; and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
ZIP LINE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Four miles of Christmas lights and decorations to enjoy while zip-lining overhead. Also campfires, hot chocolate and more. Tonight-Sun. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tours run every half hour. Through Jan. 12. Reservations highly recommended. $39. Refreshing Mountain, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, 717-738-1490. refreshingmountain.com.