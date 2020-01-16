SPECIAL EVENTS
ILLUSIONIST BRETT MYERS
Myers presents his “Wonder of Hope’’ show. Partial proceeds benefit Hope International. Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m. Advance tickets: $20-$30 adult, $12 children. Landis Hall at the Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim, 717-459-3701.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE!
Daniel and the gang take audiences on an interactive musical adventure. Sat. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Sleeping Beauty,’’ using the familiar Tchaikovsky ballet score. Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Opens Sat. Cont. through Feb. 15. Sat. 11 a.m. $15. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
DANCE PERFORMANCE
DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!
From the small screen to the local stage. Opens Tues. Cont. through Jan. 23. Tues-Thurs. 7 p.m. $80-$109. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
Hard to believe it’s been that long. 25 years of joyful dance. Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. $49-$69. Check for availability. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
THEATER
Opening...
“JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH”
Gamut Theatre’s Stage Door Series presents this radio play based on the story by Jules Verne, adapted by John De Lancie from the script by Nat Segaloff. Opens Fri. Cont. through Jan. 26. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. Pay what you will. New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111. gamuttheatre.org.
“MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS”
Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit. Opens tonight. Cont. through Feb. 13. Wed. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$85. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.
Continuing...
“THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY”
In this comedy, four Southern women are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Cont. through Feb. 15. Tues.-Sun. various times. $60-$69 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. (Show only: $45 adults, $22 ages 18 and under.) Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.