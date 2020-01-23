SPECIAL EVENTS
LANCASTER STORY SLAM
Themed monthly event featuring a variety of tellers. Audience can sign up to tell a story or just listen. This month’s kickoff theme: “Blank Canvas.’’ Tues. 7 p.m. $8 advance, $10 at door. Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water St. lancasterstoryslam.com. zoetropolis.com.
POETRY OUT LOUD: NATIONAL RECITATION CONTEST
Regional contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest features 12 students from Southeastern Pa. Winner advances to the State Poetry Out Loud contest. Sat. 10 a.m. Free, but seating is limited. The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-4207 for info. www.artsmu.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Sleeping Beauty,’’ using the familiar Tchaikovsky ballet score. Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Feb. 15. Sat. 11 a.m. $15. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
COLLEGE THEATER
“RUTH”
LBC presents the Sight & Sound Theatres musical production based on the biblical story of Ruth. Opens Fri. Cont. through Feb. 2. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $6-$20. Good Shepherd Chapel, Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road. 717-560-8241. lbc.edu/events.
DANCE PERFORMANCE
NIMBUS DANCE WORKS
Performance by this New Jersey-based company will feature commissioned work by international choreographers. Wed. 7:30 p.m. $29 adults, $19 for students K-12. Rose Lehrman Arts Center, Harrisburg Campus of HACC, 1 HACC Drive, Harrisburg. 717-231-7673. liveatroselehrman.org.
THEATER
Continuing...
“JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH”
Gamut Theatre’s Stage Door Series presents this radio play based on the story by Jules Verne, adapted by John De Lancie from the script by Nat Segaloff. Cont. through Jan. 26. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. Pay what you will. New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111. gamuttheatre.org
“MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS”
Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit. Cont. through Feb. 13. Wed. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$85. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425. thefulton.org.
“THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY”
In this comedy, four Southern women are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Cont. through Feb. 15. Tues.-Sun. various times. $60-$69 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. (Show only: $45 adults, $22 ages 18 and under.) Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
YOUTH/FAMILY THEATER
Opening...
“FROZEN, JR.”
EPAC presents this Disney show with a cast of talented youth. Opens Fri. Cont. through Feb. 9. Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 2 p.m. $15. Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1. ephrataperformingartscenter.com..
“FROZEN, JR.”
Servant Stage Company is also presenting this Disney show featuring a cast of talented youth. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 3 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. Pay what you will. Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike. 717-455-0255. servantstagecompany.com.