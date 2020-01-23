SPECIAL EVENTS
WE SHALL OVERCOME
This joyous celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., features music and spoken word, with multi-genre artist Damien Sneed and special guest, the J.P. McCaskey Gospel Choir. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $15 students. Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville, 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
John Chapman, Fri. 9 p.m.; Octavia Blues Band, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Smooth Opinion, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.; Syrplus, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Fetty Wap, Fri. 7 p.m.; Saved by the 90s, Fri. 8 p.m.; Penntera, Sat. 7 p.m.; Joe DeRosa, Mon. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Red Eye, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; The Lisa Thomas Band, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Ben Pierson, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Tom Pontz, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with The Picaros, tonight at 8; Callie Tomblin, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Jack Roberts, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Pocketful ‘O Soul, Fri 8 p.m.; Ghost Light Radio Show, Sat. 8 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Hollan, Timothy Lupia, Kevin Stairiker, tonight at 8; Happy Hour with Sean Farley, Fri. 6 p.m.; Lord Nelson, Wallace, The Willie Marble Experience, big fat meanies, Fri. 8 p.m.; Whiskey Before Breakfast Irish session, Sat. 2 p.m.; Dylan Doyle Band, Rachel Ann Morgan and Justin Gillen, Sat. 8 p.m.; Irish session with Dave Pedrick, Sun. 2 p.m.; Swing to Blues, Sun,. 6:30 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Jam session with Leo DiSanto, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Repressed and Masked, tonight 6-8; Gabe Traynor, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Lucille, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Colette Eckert. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
ELVIS’ BIRTHDAY BASH
Annual tribute concert with Mike Albert and Scot Bruce. Sat. 3 and 8 p.m. $39. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
ELVIS GOSPEL SHOW
Mike Albert’s back with the Stamps Quartet performing Elvis’ gospel songs. Sun. 3 p.m. $39. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
JOHNNY CASH TRIBUTE CONCERT
“The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash,’’ featuring Shawn Parker. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $26. (Tickets nearly sold out.) American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
ORGAN CONCERT
Performance of classical works by Karl E. Moyer to kick off the church’s celebration of its 150th anniversary. Sun. 2:30 p.m. Offering. St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., 717-394-0669. stanthonylancaster.com.
“THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY”
Concert-style theater show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo. Tues. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49. (Nearly sold out). American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.