EL Music calendar logo
Buy Now

SPECIAL EVENTS

PRIMA ‘BEACH PARTY BLAST’

Chase away the winter blahs with this concert of classic beach songs. Cont. through Jan. 18. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. $32-$49. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, 717-327-5124, primalancaster.org.


BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS

551 WEST

The Rundown, Fri. 9 p.m.; The Usual Suspects, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 662

Little Ragu, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.

AMVETS POST 19

Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.; Clockwork Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.

THE BRASSERIE

Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.

CHAMELEON CLUB

Medusa’s Disco, Fri. 7 p.m.; Placeholder, Reservoir, Sat. 7 p.m.; RVNT, Sun. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.

EDEN RESORT & SUITES

Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.

HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT

Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.

McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Boothill Getaway, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Indian Dog Food featuring Hunter and Wyn, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Turn the Page, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.

THE PRESSROOM

Haddassah Edith, Sat. 10 p.m.; Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Tom Witmer Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.

SHANK’S TAVERN

Electric open mic jam with Buzzard Luck, tonight at 8; Casey Walton, Fri. 8 p.m.; country acoustic open mic with Grant Bryan, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.

STONER GRILLE

Steele Radiance, Fri 8 p.m.; Party of Five, Sat. 8 p.m.; Steven Courtney acoustic, Wed. 6:30 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.

TELLUS360

The Willie Marble Experience, tonight at 8; Happy Hour with Tom Pontz, Fri. 6 p.m.; Home Brew Drive Thru, Artvark Felon, Fri. 8 p.m.; jam session with Hadassah Edith and Andrew Pauls, Sat. 2 p.m.; Jordan Rast and the 27th Annual Birthday Band, Sat. 8 p.m.; Dr. Bacon, Sat. 10:30 p.m.; Andy Mowatt Jam Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Pub Choir, Tues. 7 p.m.; folk and blues jam with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.

WEATHERED VINEYARDS

Jason Smith, tonight 6-8; Jared Mason, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Any Given Thursday, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.


CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES

EMMAUS ROAD CAFE

Performance by Kiana Corley. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.


CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES

LANCASTER SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra brings the tango to life with “Provocative Passions,” featuring Grammy Award-winner Hector Del Curto and his trio, with special guest 11-year-old clarinetist Santiago Del Curto. Sat. 3 and 8 p.m. $27.50-$63.50. Clair Performance Hall, Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-871-7600. lancastersymphony.org. artsmu.com.

WINTER JAM TOUR SPECTACULAR 2020

Crowder, Andy Mineo, Passion, Red, Building 429, Austin French and Newsong. With prejam music by Riley Clemmons and Zauntee. Speakers Zane Black and Billy Ballenger. Tonight at 7. $15. Santander Arena, 700 Penn St., Reading, 610-898-7469. santander-arena.com or jamtour.com

OPERA

LADIES NIGHT OUT

Relaxed performance by an all-female cast who sing between conversation over coffee. Fri. 7 p.m. $15. Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St. operalancaster.com.