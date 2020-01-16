SPECIAL EVENTS
PRIMA ‘BEACH PARTY BLAST’
Chase away the winter blahs with this concert of classic beach songs. Cont. through Jan. 18. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. $32-$49. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, 717-327-5124, primalancaster.org.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
The Rundown, Fri. 9 p.m.; The Usual Suspects, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Little Ragu, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.; Clockwork Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Medusa’s Disco, Fri. 7 p.m.; Placeholder, Reservoir, Sat. 7 p.m.; RVNT, Sun. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Boothill Getaway, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Indian Dog Food featuring Hunter and Wyn, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Turn the Page, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Haddassah Edith, Sat. 10 p.m.; Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Tom Witmer Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Buzzard Luck, tonight at 8; Casey Walton, Fri. 8 p.m.; country acoustic open mic with Grant Bryan, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Steele Radiance, Fri 8 p.m.; Party of Five, Sat. 8 p.m.; Steven Courtney acoustic, Wed. 6:30 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
The Willie Marble Experience, tonight at 8; Happy Hour with Tom Pontz, Fri. 6 p.m.; Home Brew Drive Thru, Artvark Felon, Fri. 8 p.m.; jam session with Hadassah Edith and Andrew Pauls, Sat. 2 p.m.; Jordan Rast and the 27th Annual Birthday Band, Sat. 8 p.m.; Dr. Bacon, Sat. 10:30 p.m.; Andy Mowatt Jam Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Pub Choir, Tues. 7 p.m.; folk and blues jam with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Jason Smith, tonight 6-8; Jared Mason, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Any Given Thursday, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Kiana Corley. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
LANCASTER SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Lancaster Symphony Orchestra brings the tango to life with “Provocative Passions,” featuring Grammy Award-winner Hector Del Curto and his trio, with special guest 11-year-old clarinetist Santiago Del Curto. Sat. 3 and 8 p.m. $27.50-$63.50. Clair Performance Hall, Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-871-7600. lancastersymphony.org. artsmu.com.
WINTER JAM TOUR SPECTACULAR 2020
Crowder, Andy Mineo, Passion, Red, Building 429, Austin French and Newsong. With prejam music by Riley Clemmons and Zauntee. Speakers Zane Black and Billy Ballenger. Tonight at 7. $15. Santander Arena, 700 Penn St., Reading, 610-898-7469. santander-arena.com or jamtour.com
OPERA
LADIES NIGHT OUT
Relaxed performance by an all-female cast who sing between conversation over coffee. Fri. 7 p.m. $15. Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St. operalancaster.com.