FIRST FRIDAY
A celebration of the arts with special exhibits, open houses, performances and surprises. Fri. 5-9 p.m. (and later). Downtown Lancaster. visitlancastercity.com.
FIRST FRIDAY SPECIAL EVENTS
COMMUNITY ROOM ON KING
Exhibit titled “Love without Borders: Refugee Art,’’ hosted by Bridge (experiencebridge.com) and Love Without Borders (lovewithoutborders4refugees.com). Fri. 6-9 pm. Free. 106 W. King St. communityroomonking.com. 717-572-5914.
COMPLINE
Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Opening...
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Gallery Selections,’’ a group exhibition. Opening reception, Fri. 5-8:30 p.m. Cont. through Feb. 1. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
“Scott Church: Legacy 13,’’ photo exhibition by Church and dozens of other photographers. Opening reception with live music, food and alcohol, Fri. 5-10 p.m. $10. Exhibit cont. through Jan. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Reimagined/repurposed/reclaimed,” works by woodcrafter Mark Halsey. Opening reception, Fri. 6-8 p.m. Cont. through Feb. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567. communitymennonite.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“Art Inspired by a Song,’’ group exhibit. Opening reception, Fri. 5-8 p.m. Cont. through Jan. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
Continuing...
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITY HALL GALLERY
“Redistricting: 50 Variations on 13 Shapes,” by Brant Schuller. Cont. through Jan. 3. Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (First Friday events 5-8 p.m.) Free. City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. (For First Friday receptions, enter through Marion Street entrance.) 717-291-4829, visitlancastercity.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
René Romero Schuler, “Expanding the Narrative: a traveling exhibit.’’ Cont. through Jan. 31. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by ceramicist Dennis Maust. Cont. through Jan. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-381-3550. landishomes.org.
CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY
“Rami Della Memoria,” new paintings by Philadelphia artist Seth Madden. Cont. through Jan. 18. Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (First Fridays until 9 p.m.) Free. 106 W. Chestnut St., 717-874-4482. curiolancaster.square.site.
DISCOVER LANCASTER VISITORS CENTER GALLERY
Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including Christiane David, Josh Gingerich, Kevin Lehman, Riehl's Quilts & Crafts, G. Robert Wagner and Zum Anker Alley Shoppes. Mon.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 501 Greenfield Road, 717-299-8901. discoverlancaster.com.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
GALLERY ONE
Exhibit by Sandra Desrosiers. Cont. through Jan. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (First Fridays 5-8 p.m.) Free. Inside Realty ONE Group Unlimited, 415 N. Prince St., 717-569-1700. galleryonelancaster.com. facebook.com/galleryonelancaster. sandradesrosiers.com.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
Erick Antonio Benitez, “Esta tierra es tu tierra” (This Land is Your Land), an immersive multimedia installation focusing on the first generation Salvadorian-American artist’s travels throughout cities on the U.S./Mexico border. Cont. through Jan. 12. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
SYKES GALLERY
“Cowboys and Carpenters,’’ mixed media works and installations that focus on species disintegration and extinction, by Sutton Demlong and Alex Schechter. Exhibit continues through Jan. 29. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Breidenstine Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7249. millersville.edu.
THE WARE CENTER
“Ron Ettelman: Portrait Gallery.’’ Cont. through Jan. 29. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Cinderella & Co. — Three Fairy Tales Reimagined.” Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. ues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART
One of the country’s largest art museums featuring permanent collections and rotating exhibitions. Exhibit opening: “Off the Wall: American Art to Wear,’’ major exhibition highlighting a distinctive American art movement that emerged in the late 1960s. Cont. through May 17. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students with ID, free for ages 18 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $22 adults, $20 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.