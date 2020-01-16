GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Continuing...
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Tues. and Wed. by appointment; Thurs.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
René Romero Schuler, “Expanding the Narrative: a traveling exhibit.’’ Cont. through Jan. 31. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by ceramicist Dennis Maust. Cont. through Jan. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-381-3550. landishomes.org.
CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY
“Rami Della Memoria,” new paintings by Philadelphia artist Seth Madden. Cont. through Jan. 18. Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (First Fridays until 9 p.m.) Free. 106 W. Chestnut St., 717-874-4482. curiolancaster.square.site.
DISCOVER LANCASTER VISITORS CENTER GALLERY
Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including Country Lane Quilts, Friendship Heart Gallery, Bruce Garrabrandt, Log Cabin Quilt Shop, Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, and John Stevens. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 501 Greenfield Road, 717-299-8901. discoverlancaster.com.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
GALLERY ONE
Exhibit by Sandra Desrosiers. Cont. through Jan. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (First Fridays 5-8 p.m.) Free. Inside Realty ONE Group Unlimited, 415 N. Prince St., 717-569-1700. galleryonelancaster.com. facebook.com/galleryonelancaster. sandradesrosiers.com.
CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY
“Rami Della Memoria,” new paintings by Philadelphia artist Seth Madden. Cont. through Jan. 18. Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (First Fridays until 9 p.m.) Free. 106 W. Chestnut St., 717-874-4482. curiolancaster.square.site.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Marietta Art Alive!,” premier exhibit by local artist group. Cont. through March. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
Kauffman Gallery: Winter Membership Show. Steinmetz Gallery: Artwork by George Chapman and White Feather (Renette Maury). Cont. through Feb. 6. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Gallery Selections,’’ a group exhibition. Cont. through Feb. 1. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
“Scott Church: Legacy 13,’’ photo exhibition by Church and dozens of other photographers. Cont. through Jan. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Reimagined/repurposed/reclaimed,” works by woodcrafter Mark Halsey. Cont. through Feb. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567. communitymennonite.org.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“Art Inspired by a Song,’’ group exhibit. Cont. through Jan. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
SYKES GALLERY
“Cowboys and Carpenters,’’ mixed media works and installations that focus on species disintegration and extinction, by Sutton Demlong and Alex Schechter. Exhibit continues through Jan. 29. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Breidenstine Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7249. millersville.edu.
THE WARE CENTER
“Ron Ettelman: Portrait Gallery.’’ Cont. through Jan. 29. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
Continuing...
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Revolving exhibits of art inspired by the sciences and nature. Current exhibits: Melissa W. Carroll: “Wow Moments’’; Flora and fauna by Friendship Heart Gallery artists; abstract works of flourescent minerals by Elizabethtown College students. Cont. through April. (First Friday reception Feb. 7 from 5-8 p.m.) Also rotating works by 2020 artist-in-residence Bill Cifuni. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART
One of the country’s largest art museums featuring permanent collections and rotating exhibitions, including “Off the Wall: American Art to Wear,’’ major exhibition highlighting a distinctive American art movement that emerged in the late 1960s. Cont. through May 17. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students with ID, free for ages 18 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.