SPECIAL EVENTS
CASINO-THEMED FUNDRAISER
Return of a Mighty Night features table games, prizes, food, and music to benefit the Mighty Mehal Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to individuals entering recovery houses in Lancaster County. Fri. 6-10 p.m. Cork Factory Hotel, 480 New Holland Ave., Suite 8100. mightymehal.org.
DENVER FAIR BENEFIT AUCTION
2nd annual auction to benefit the Denver Fair. Live, silent and ticket auction. Food and beverages available. Sat. 4 p.m. (viewing begins at 2 pm..) Free admission. Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver.
FAMILY SKATE FOR ABBY
23rd annual fundraiser for Abby’s Foundation. Ice skating, music, snacks and fun. Sun. 1:30-4 p.m. Free admission. Lancaster Ice Rink, 371 Carrera Drive. abbysfoundation.com/family-skate.asp
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Red Rose Scottish Dancers dance class held Sept.-May. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. redrosescottishcountrydance@gmail.com or 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA
Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.