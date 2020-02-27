SPECIAL EVENTS
“ALWAYS … PATSY CLINE”
A musical play about the legendary country singer including many of her hits. Sun. 3 p.m. $37. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
“DIVAS & DAMES: KISS THE HEELS GOOD-BYE’’
Musical revue for adult audiences featuring marionettes and impressions of stars by Robert Brock, including Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Mae West, Bette Midler and Carol Channing. Cont. through March 7. Sat. 7 p.m. $30. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lmt.yapsody.com for tickets.
HIGH SCHOOL THEATER
LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL
“All Shook Up.’’ Today-Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $10 advance, $12 at door. Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road. 717-397-7086. lancastercountryday.org.
LANCASTER MENNONITE HIGH SCHOOL
“Disney's Beauty and the Beast.’’ Tonight-Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. $12 adults, $10 students. Lancaster Mennonite School, Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway E. For tickets, call 717-740-2456 or email boxoffice@lancastermennonite.org. . lancastermennonite.org.
PENN MANOR HIGH SCHOOL
“The Wizard of Oz.” Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $9 adults, $7 students and seniors. Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-9520 ext. 1958. pennmanor.seatyourself.biz.
PEQUEA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
“Grease.’’ Tonight at 7; Fri. 7:30 p.m. Sat. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $10 adults, $6 students and seniors. Pequea Valley High School, 4033 E. Newport Road, Kinzers. 717-768-5510, ext. 5509, or email Lori_Aleardi@pequeavalley.org.
THEATER
Opening...
“AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE”
Gamut Theatre Group presents this timeless story of corruption, power and fighting for the truth, written by Henrik Ibsen in 1882 and adapted by Arthur Miller in 1950. Opens Sat. Cont. through March 15. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. $36 ages 26-64; $30 ages 65 and over and military; $19 ages 19-25; $15 students. New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111. gamuttheatre.org.
n Continuing...
“AN ACT OF GOD”
The Fulton Theatre 2019/2020 Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series continues with this outrageous comedy, where no act of God is safe. Cont. through March 8. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre, Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., 717-397-7425. thefulton.org/shows/.
“AMELIE’’
A contemporary fairytale for both kids and adults. Cont. through March 8. Most Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. (and a few other dates — call or visit for details.) $22-$37 adults 35 and over, $20 adults 19-34, $15 ages 18 and under. Open Stage of Harrisburg, 25 N. Court St., Harrisburg. 717-232-6736, ext. 1. openstagehbg.com.
“CALLING ALL KATES”
Globetrotting new musical comedy. Cont. through March 14. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A., 717-327-5124 or boxoffice@primalancaster.org. primalancaster.org.
MURDER AT MOUNT HOPE MANSION
Annual interactive culinary whodunit. This year, the year is 1944 and the mysterious owner of the estate is funding a USO tour, but there’s more afoot than patriotism. The festivities will turn to murder and guests will need to solve the case. Cont. through April 25. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 and 7 p.m. (And beginning March 8, Sun. 1 p.m.) $56.95. Mount Hope Estate, grounds of the Pa. Renaissance Faire, Route 72, north of Manheim, 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
YOUTH/FAMILY THEATER
“CINDERELLA’’
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s version of this well-known fairy tale. Opens Fri. Cont. through March 8. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m. $17, $25 adults ($19 at door), $12 students. Cavod Theatre, 665 W. Main St., New Holland, 717-354-3355. cavod.org.