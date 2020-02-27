BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Deep Space 90’s, Fri. 9 p.m.; Gary Brown and Bushmaster, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Memory Lapse, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Screamin’ Daisys, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Grayscale, Lurk, WSTR, Hot Mulligan, tonight at 6; After Funk, tonight at 7; Texas King, Fri. 7 p.m.; We Were Promised Jetpacks, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Fri. 7 p.m.; Parks & Wreck Fest 3, Sat. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Scott Parmer, Sat. 7 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Ben Pierson, Fri. 8 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Ric Iannone, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Anna Alexandra, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Streert Trio, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Mardi Gras celebration with Bob Noble and Blue Voodoo, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Hexbelt, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Hunter Root, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Robin Work Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with The Picaros, tonight at 8; Leap Day Afternoon Party with CjBD featuring Dainica Jo Shirey (”The Voice’’ finalist), Sat. 2 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Callie Tomblin, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Corty Byron Band, Fri. 8-11; Memory Lapse, Sat. 8-11 p.m; Open Mic with CJ and Friends, Sun. 2-5 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623. stonercommons.com.
TAJ MAHAL
Mountainsong, Fri. 6-9 p.m. 2080 Bennett Ave., 717-295-1434. tajlancaster.com.
TELLUS360
Central City Orchestra, tonight at 7; Leo DiSanto, Fri. 6 p.m.; Lucille and the Wolf, Fri. 8 p.m.; Jordan Ramirez and the Tribe, Fri. 10:30 p.m.; Wooly Mamas, Sat. 8 p.m.; Dirk Quinn Band, Sat. 10 p.m.; Jordan Rast, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 7 p.m.; old time jam, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St., 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Dr. E, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Abigail’s Garden, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
ZOETROPOLIS
Big Boy Brass & Emmanuel Nsingani. Sat. doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. $10. Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. zoetropolis.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Laura Nguyen. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BEETHOVEN’S 250TH BIRTHDAY SONATA CONCERT SERIES
Pianist Zun Pan performs the third concert of the five concert series, this one titled “Three Sonatas — Opus 10.” Sat. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $15 students. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED
The hits of Ricky Nelson performed by the late entertainers twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $39. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincon Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
SUSQUEHANNA FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY SERIES
Series continues with a Lancaster performance by award-winning Swedish folk quintet Jaerv. Sun. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $5 students. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com. 717-745-6577. sfmsfolk.org.