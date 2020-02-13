SPECIAL EVENTS
BOOK SALE
The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s Winter Book Sale featuring 20,000 varied books. Most items 50 cents to $2. (Sun. is half-price day.) Also records, CDs, DVDs, videos and audiobooks priced individually. Fri. and Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The Book ReSort Center, 225 N. Marshall St. 717-295-1950. lancasterpubliclibrary.org/library-friends.
CIRCLE LEGACY PROGRAM
Second Friday series of programs continues with a sweetheart social dance, Native style. Bring a dish to share. Fri. 6:30 p.m. Free admission, donations appreciated. Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St. (Enter basement via last door on Concord Street.) circlelegacycenter.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
BENEFIT SQUARE DANCE
Benefit square dance for the American Heart Association. Separate area for new dancers, mainstream and plus level squares and round dancing. Raffles, silent auction and door prizes. Sun. 2-5 p.m. $10 adults, $5 for those under age 20. Family max $25. Lititz Area Mennonite School, 1050 E. Newport Road, Lititz, 717-394-4719.
LANCASTER CONTRADANCE
Abigail Hobart calls to Contra Rebels. Sat. New dancers’ workshop 6:15 p.m.; dance 7-10 p.m. $10 adults, $6 students, free for children 15 and under. St. John's Episcopal Church 321 W. Chestnut St. 717-951-4317. lancastercontra.org.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Red Rose Scottish Dancers dance class held Sept.-May. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. (Special beginner classes start Tues., Feb. 18. Contact for details.) Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. redrosescottishcountrydance@gmail.com or 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
LITITZ FIRE AND ICE
A weekend of fun, with ice carving, pyrotechnics shows, live music, food trucks, a chili cookoff, carnival and vendor fair and more. Fri.. 5-9 p.m.: Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (with chili cookoff, carnival and vendor fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Warwick High School). Ice sculptures remain on display through Monday. Some events have fees. All events in downtown Lititz. $1 shuttle service available from Kissel Hill Elementary School, 215 Landis Valley Road; Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave.; Victory Church, 540 E. Newport Road, all in Lititz. 717-625-2388. lititzfireandice.com.
ROSE AND SHAMROCK FESTIVAL & FEIS
Three-day celebration of Irish, Scottish and Welsh music and culture. Fri.-Sun. Locations include: Lancaster County Convention Center and Lancaster Mariott at Penn Square, Tellus360, Annie Bailey’s Public House and The Meduseld Meadery. Most events free. Ticketed concert by Barleyjuice and Hold Fast, Sat. 6-9 p.m. $13 advance, $18 at door. Lancaster Marriott; and the Glengary Bhoys, Sun. 2 p.m. $15. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. For details and full schedule, visit roseandshamrock.org.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA
Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.