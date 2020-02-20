SPECIAL EVENTS
UZRC CHOCOLATE STROLL AND SILENT AUCTION
Take a stroll through the facility and enjoy sweet and savory chocolate samples from 15 stops, including Evans Candy, The Cocoa Exchange, Cake & Cup and Wilbur Chocolate. Sat. 2-4 p.m. $12. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 34 DANCE/CHILI COOKOFF
Post 34 Riders Chili Cook-Off and Winter Dance Fundraiser. Music by Felix and the Hurricanes. Sat. $10 ($5 extra to enter chili.) Chili entrants between 4:30 and 5:15 p.m.; child tasting 6 p.m.; dance from 7-11 p.m. American Legion Post 34 event hall, 1388 Arcadia Road. 717-669-8488 for info.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Red Rose Scottish Dancers dance class held Sept.-May. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. (Special beginner classes start Tues., Feb. 18. Contact for details.) Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. redrosescottishcountrydance@gmail.com or 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA
Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.