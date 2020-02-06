SPECIAL EVENTS
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION
The City of Lancaster will host its 4th annual Black History Month celebration, this year honoring African American members of the police and fire departments. Performers, stories, music, an exhibit and more. Fri. 6-9 p.m. Free. Lancaster City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.
GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOOR SHOW
Over 1,100 exhibitors ranging from shooting manufacturers to outfitters to fishing boats and RVs, and archery to art, covering 650,000 square feet of exhibit hall space. Cont. through Sun. Today and Fri. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $15 adults ($25 for two days), $12 seniors, $7 children 6-12. Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Red Rose Scottish Dancers dance class held Sept.-May. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. redrosescottishcountrydance@gmail.com or 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS ORCHID EXTRAVAGANZA
Thousands of orchids displayed in extraordinary ways fill the heated 4-acre conservatory. Special events scheduled throughout. Cont. through March 22. Included with regular garden admission. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 adults, $22 seniors, $13 students with student ID and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.