SPECIAL EVENTS
HIGH SCHOOL SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL
The People’s Shakespeare Project introduces “SHAKES-PEERS!,’’ a high school Shakespeare festival featuring seven area schools. The public portion of the event features a presentation of scenes and monologues. Mon. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. peoplesshakespeareproject.org.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Sleeping Beauty,’’ using the familiar Tchaikovsky ballet score. Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Feb. 15. Sat. 11 a.m. $15. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
DANCE PERFORMANCE
CITYLIGHT DANCE THEATRE
Dance company presents “Refuge,’’ a story of love, loss, hope and redemption. Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m. Free, but reservations required. Cavod Academy of the Arts, 665 W. Main St., New Holland. 717-354-3355. cavod.org/events/refuge/.
“ROMEO AND JULIET’’
The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa presents this timeless tale of starcrossed lovers. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42.85. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
THEATER
Continuing...
“AMELIE’’
A contemporary fairytale for both kids and adults. Cont. through March 8. Most Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. (and a few other dates — call or visit for details.) $22-$37 adults 35 and over, $20 adults 19-34, $15 ages 18 and under. Open Stage of Harrisburg, 25 N. Court St., Harrisburg. 717-232-6736, ext. 1. openstagehbg.com.
MURDER AT MOUNT HOPE MANSION
Annual interactive culinary whodunit. This year, the year is 1944 and the mysterious owner of the estate is funding a USO tour, but there’s more afoot than patriotism. The festivities will turn to murder and guests will need to solve the case. Cont. through April 25. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 and 7 p.m. (And beginning March 8, Sun. 1 p.m.) $56.95. Also, special Valentine’s Day shows, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 1 and 7 p.m., $64.95. Mount Hope Estate, grounds of the Pa. Renaissance Faire, Route 72, north of Manheim, 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
“MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS”
Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit. Cont. through Feb. 13. Wed. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$85. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425. thefulton.org.
“THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY”
In this comedy, four Southern women are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Cont. through Feb. 15. Tues.-Sun. various times. $60-$69 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. (Show only: $45 adults, $22 ages 18 and under.) Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
YOUTH/FAMILY THEATER
“FROZEN, JR.”
EPAC presents this Disney show with a cast of talented youth. Cont. through Feb. 9. Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 2 p.m. $15. Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1. ephrataperformingartscenter.com..