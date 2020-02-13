SPECIAL EVENTS
AWKWARD DATE STORIES
Creative Works of Lancaster brings Lancaster’s true, awkward, outrageous and bizarre date stories to life. Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. Tickets are pay what you can, and include two drinks. Modern Art, 529 W. Chestnut St. For tickets, visit creativelancaster.org.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Sleeping Beauty,’’ using the familiar Tchaikovsky ballet score. Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Feb. 15. Sat. 11 a.m. $15. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
COLLEGE THEATER
“THE SEAGULL’’
Anton Chekov’s work in a new version by Anya Reiss. Tonight and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students. Roschel Performing Arts Center, F&M College, 717-358-4858. fandm.edu/box-office.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
STITCHES COMEDY CLUB
Jeff Shaw, with opener Eddie Gallagher. Fri. and Sat. 9 p.m. $20. Wyndam Lancaster Resort & Convention Center (formally known as the Host) 2300 Lincoln Highway East. 717-419-5585 for reservations. stitchescomedy.com.
DANCE PERFORMANCE
FAMILY FUN FEST SERIES
The Arts at Millersville’s Family Fun Fest series continues with “Fairy Rhymes,’’ a whimsical journey through nursery rhymes and fairy tales featuring PA Ballet II. This is a sensory-friendly performance with ASL interpretation. Sat. 1 p.m. (activities begin at noon). $10 adults, $5 students. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600.
THEATER
Opening...
“AN ACT OF GOD”
The Fulton Theatre 2019/2020 Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series continues with this outrageous comedy, where no act of God is safe. Opens tonight. Cont. through March 8. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre, Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., 717-397-7425. thefulton.org/shows/.
“LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL”
Award-winning musical based on the film. Opens Fri. Cont. through Feb. 23. Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. $27 adults, $25 seniors, $15 youth 18 and under. The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St., York, 717-854-5715. thebelmont.org.
“LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE’’
Hershey Area Playhouse presents play about women’s obsession with their wardrobe, based on the 1995 book of the same name. Opens tonight. Cont. through Feb. 23. Tonight-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $20 adults, $17 children. Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, 717-533-9525. hersheyareaplayhouse.com.
“THE MOUNTAINTOP”
Susquehanna Stage presents this fictional retelling of how the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spent his final night before his tragic assassination. Opens Fri. Cont. through Feb. 23. Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $25 adults, $20 students. Susquehanna Stage Co., 264 W. Market St., Marietta, 717-426-1277. susquehannastageco.com.
Continuing...
“AMELIE’’
A contemporary fairytale for both kids and adults. Cont. through March 8. Most Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. (and a few other dates — call or visit for details.) $22-$37 adults 35 and over, $20 adults 19-34, $15 ages 18 and under. Open Stage of Harrisburg, 25 N. Court St., Harrisburg. 717-232-6736, ext. 1. openstagehbg.com.
MURDER AT MOUNT HOPE MANSION
Annual interactive culinary whodunit. This year, the year is 1944 and the mysterious owner of the estate is funding a USO tour, but there’s more afoot than patriotism. The festivities will turn to murder and guests will need to solve the case. Cont. through April 25. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 and 7 p.m. (And beginning March 8, Sun. 1 p.m.) $56.95. Also, special Valentine’s Day shows, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 1 and 7 p.m., $64.95. Mount Hope Estate, grounds of the Pa. Renaissance Faire, Route 72, north of Manheim, 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
“MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS”
Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit. Cont. through Feb. 13. Wed. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$85. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425. thefulton.org.
“THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY”
In this comedy, four Southern women are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Cont. through Feb. 15. Tues.-Sun. various times. $60-$69 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. (Show only: $45 adults, $22 ages 18 and under.) Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.