SPECIAL EVENTS
“DIVAS & DAMES: KISS THE HEELS GOOD-BYE’’
Musical revue for adult audiences featuring marionettes and impressions of stars by Robert Brock, including Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Mae West, Bette Midler and Carol Channing. Opens Sat. Cont. through March 7. Sat. 7 p.m. $30. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lmt.yapsody.com for tickets.
LANCASTER STORY SLAM
Themed monthly event featuring a variety of tellers. Audience can sign up to tell a story or just listen. This month’s theme: “#adulting.’’ Tues. 7 p.m. $8 advance, $10 at door. Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water St. lancasterstoryslam.com. zoetropolis.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
PAW PATROL LIVE!
No job is too big, no pup is too small for Paw Patrol in “Race to the Rescue.’’ Sat. 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23.85. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey. 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
THEATER
Opening...
“CALLING ALL KATES”
Globetrotting new musical comedy. Opens Fri. Cont. through March 14. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A., 717-327-5124 or boxoffice@primalancaster.org. primalancaster.org.
Continuing...
“AN ACT OF GOD”
The Fulton Theatre 2019/2020 Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series continues with this outrageous comedy, where no act of God is safe. Cont. through March 8. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre, Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., 717-397-7425. thefulton.org/shows/.
“AMELIE’’
A contemporary fairytale for both kids and adults. Cont. through March 8. Most Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. (and a few other dates — call or visit for details.) $22-$37 adults 35 and over, $20 adults 19-34, $15 ages 18 and under. Open Stage of Harrisburg, 25 N. Court St., Harrisburg. 717-232-6736, ext. 1. openstagehbg.com.
“LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL”
Award-winning musical based on the film. Cont. through Feb. 23. Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. $27 adults, $25 seniors, $15 youth 18 and under. The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St., York, 717-854-5715. thebelmont.org.
“LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE’’
Hershey Area Playhouse presents play about women’s obsession with their wardrobe, based on the 1995 book of the same name. Cont. through Feb. 23. Tonight-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $20 adults, $17 children. Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, 717-533-9525. hersheyareaplayhouse.com.
“THE MOUNTAINTOP”
Susquehanna Stage presents this fictional retelling of how the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spent his final night before his tragic assassination. Cont. through Feb. 23. Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $25 adults, $20 students. Susquehanna Stage Co., 264 W. Market St., Marietta, 717-426-1277. susquehannastageco.com.
MURDER AT MOUNT HOPE MANSION
Annual interactive culinary whodunit. This year, the year is 1944 and the mysterious owner of the estate is funding a USO tour, but there’s more afoot than patriotism. The festivities will turn to murder and guests will need to solve the case. Cont. through April 25. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 and 7 p.m. (And beginning March 8, Sun. 1 p.m.) $56.95. Also, special Valentine’s Day shows, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 1 and 7 p.m., $64.95. Mount Hope Estate, grounds of the Pa. Renaissance Faire, Route 72, north of Manheim, 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.