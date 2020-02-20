BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Gigspots Presents Pressing Strings, Fri. 9 p.m.; Dead Planets, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Mike Foltz Band, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Mama Tried, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Black Lips, Warish, tonight at 7; Justin Townes Earle, Fri. 7 p.m.; Summer Salt, Okey Dokey, Breakup Shoes, Sat. 7 p.m.; Lucero, Jade Jackson, Sun. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Matches, Funk on Fire, Fri. 7 p.m.; The Round About, Sat. 7 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Callie Tomblin, Fri. 8 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Temple Avenue, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Matt Miskie, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
The Wild Hymns, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Midnight Moonlight, Jerry Garcia/Grateful Dead tribute, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Turn the Page, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Tuck & Friends, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Buzzard Luck, tonight at 8; Treplow, Fri. 8 p.m.; Mardi Gras Brunch with music by Towsen Steele, Sun. brunch at 11 a.m., music at 1 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Jack Roberts, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
BBQ, Blues & Boogie Woogie In The Barn with Blues on the Loose, Benny Turner with Daryl Davis, Fri. 6-10:30 p.m. ($10 advance, $15 at door).; Love Haters, Sat. 8 p.m.; open mic with Steven Courtney, Sun. 2-5 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Hadassah, Andy & Friends, tonight at 8; Tom Pontz, Fri. 6 p.m.; Jesse Malin, Fri. 8 p.m.; Pete and Lyle DeVitry, Fri. 8 p.m.; Whiskey Before Breakfast Irish Session, Sat. 2 p.m.; Shanzzy, Sat. 5 p.m.; Amanda & The Teddy Thomas Band, The 1 Res, Sat. 8 p.m.; Dave Pedrick, Sun. 2 p.m.; Gulginiti Jazz Series, Chet Baker Sings, Sun. 2 p.m.; Swing to Blues, Sun. 6:30 p.m. Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 7 p.m..; jam session with Leo DiSanto, Tues. 7 p.m.; Corty Byron Plays Johnny Cash, Wed. 10 p.m. ($20, first show sold out). 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Quentin Jones, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Wayne Thompson, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Nick Hanselman. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
CLUB 42 JAZZ SERIES
Series of concerts in a club atmosphere with the option to buy food and beverages, continues with a performance by New Orleans style jazz infused Alphonso Horne and the Gotham Kings. Sat. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $25. Atrium of the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
HALL & OATES
In concert. With guest Squeeze. Wed. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. Giant Center, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
KATE SKALES
Performance by Kate Skales and Shawn Gallagher to benefit Duchenne Research Fund and raise awareness about Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy. Fri. 7-11 p.m. $10. BYOB. Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry St. For tickets: bit.ly/kateskaleslnp.
NEWSBOYS UNITED
Greatness of Our God Tour with Mandisa and Adam Agee. Fri. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT. Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road. thejunctioncenter.com.
POST MALONE
In concert on the second leg of his Runaway Tour, with guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. Sat. 8 p.m. Giant Center, Hershey. 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
ST. PETER’S MUSICAL ARTS CONCERT SERIES
Season continues with a hymn festival titled “No Darkness at All,’’ featuring musicians from St. Peter’s. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, 717-569-9211. stpeterslutheran.org.
SCOTTY MCCREERY
American Idol-winning country singer in concert. Sat. 8 p.m. $59-$79. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
SUSQUEHANNA FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY SERIES
Series continues with two Irish music concerts this weekend by two different bands at different locations. Altan, tonight at 7:30. $30 adults, $10 students 3-22. The Abbey Bar, Appalachian Brewing Co. 50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg; And High Time, Sun. 7:30 p.m. $24 adults, $10 students. The Abbey Bar, Appalachian Brewing Company, 50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. 717-745-6577. sfmsfolk.org.
OPERA
“LOVE, OPERA STYLE”
OperaLancaster presents this homage to love, featuring music from a variety of operas, as well as full costumed excerpts from “La Boheme.’’ Sat. 7 p.m. $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. Roschel Performing Arts Center, 610 College Ave. operalancaster.com.
PENN SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT SERIES
Series continues with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a concert of 20th and 21st Century African American artists featuring Denisha Balley, Kristina Lewis, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Rocky Sellers, with pianist and composer Maria Corley. Sun. 3 p.m. $30. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7018. artsmu.com. pennsquaremusicfestival.com.